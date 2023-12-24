Top 10 movie and TV costumes of 2023

No matter the genre or period, there has been no shortage of breathtaking costumes on the big and small screen in 2023.

From iconic doll looks in the Barbie movie to the roaming amateur sleuth Charlie of Poker Face, movie and TV characters have served enough style inspiration to take viewers well into the new year.

Here are 10 of the most memorable costumes of 2023 (listed in alphabetical order).

Barbie

Simu Liu, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Costumes designed by Jacqueline Durran

One color dominated the summer. No matter if it's a gingham summer dress, neon lycra or cowboy threads, pink was everywhere in Barbie and beyond. As the titular Barbie, Margot Robbie ensures its reign continues into the end of 2023. Durran won an Oscar for her costume design work on Greta Gerwig's Little Women and this is another standout collaboration. Durran digs deep into the Barbie archive, capturing different eras like the black and white bathing suit that started it all. Ken (Ryan Gosling) also makes a statement no matter the occasion.

The Bear

Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Ayo Edebiri in The Bear (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Costumes designed by Courtney Wheeler

Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) restaurant undergoes a significant makeover in The Bear season 2, but it's not the only thing experiencing a transformation. Courtney Wheeler gets to dig into some suiting as before the big opening, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) learns the power of teamwork and dressing for success during a stint at a three-Michelin-starred restaurant. After this, Richie ditches the rotation of Original Beef tees for this smart uniform to run the front of the house. In the kitchen, Sydney's (Ayo Edebiri) stress levels are matched by the stains on her chef whites, but luckily, Carmy has already got the perfect high-end gift: a Thom Browne custom chef coat, a lovely touch that gives Sydney the sartorial upper hand.

Daisy Jones & the Six

Riley Keough and Nabiyah Be in Daisy Jones & the Six (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Costumes designed by Denise Wingate

It's hard to go wrong fashion-wise with a band from the 70s inspired by Fleetwood Mac, but there is a risk of tipping into caricature. Denise Wingate avoids this peril on Daisy Jones & The Six, ensuring each band member is decked in era-appropriate denim, leather and suede. Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) soars on and off stage in effortless belly tops, eye-catching shorts and enviable coats. Across the season, Daisy wears her heart of her fabulous vintage sleeves and has a triumphant moment on stage in an ethereal gold pleated caftan that will take your breath away.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Costumes designed by Jacqueline West

To ensure authenticity in the Killers of the Flower Moon costumes worn by characters like Mollie (Lily Gladstone), four-time Oscar nominee Jacqueline West teamed up with Julie O'Keefe (a member of the Osage Nation) as a cultural advisor — O'Keefe then reached out to artisans in the community. The traditional patterned blankets are integral to the rich visual tapestry worn over clothing that reflects the wealth from the Oklahoma oil that also brings so much violence to their door. Expensive suits and flapper trends also nod to the riches, showcasing more familiar 20s silhouettes. We can't forget Tom White (Jesse Plemons), whose lawman cowboy hat is a 10-gallon statement piece.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video)

Costumes designed by Donna Zakowska

In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, the Prime Video original's final season, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) memorably had to find a perfect sitting outfit for her first day working as a late-night talk show writer at the historic Rockefeller Center. Donna Zakowska does not disappoint with the fire engine red plaid ensemble, complete with a whimsical sailor hat touch. Neither does her take on nautical attire nor Midge's gold bow black dress in the series finale. Midge's closet is a colorful treasure trove of memorable outfits, including looks through to the mid-00s via flashforwards charting the stand-up comic's success.

M3GAN

(Image credit: Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures)

Costumes designed by Daniel Cruden

The new year started with a bang in M3GAN, offering a reminder that no one does killer outfits quite like horror. In contrast to Chucky from Child's Play's signature stripes and denim overalls, the "Model 3 Generative Android," M3GAN (Amie Donald), embraces a fancy frock with a plush striped pussy bow. Looking ready to walk a runway, M3GAN struts her stuff (and stalks her prey), whether in a forest or corporate corridor. Cruden ensures the sophisticated doll can pull out her best dance movies or leap into action when the time calls for it.

Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Ryan Broussard in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Patrick Harbron)

Costumes designed by Dana Covarrubias

The podcast trio experiences the bright lights of Broadway in Only Murders in the Building season 3 as Oliver (Martin Short) returns to Broadway. While Mabel (Selena Gomez) isn't a performer, Dana Covarrubias takes inspiration from famous musicals like Chicago, Guys and Dolls and Grease while staying in Mabel's covetable wheelhouse. A fantasy moment does mean Mabel gets to don sequins fit for a Bob Fosse production, and the final episode goes full-stage musical with the opening night of Death Rattle Dazzle.

Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

Costumes designed by Ellen Mirojnick

The other defining summer image is Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) pork pie hat from Oppenheimer that works equally well in the New Mexico desert as in the Princeton rain. Ellen Mirojnick is a veteran in her field, responsible for Gordon Gekko's memorable Wall Street attire and the recent Regencycore surge after Bridgerton's first season. Oppenheimer's closet isn't as flashy but it is equally appealing, from the high-waisted pants to flashback knitwear. In the end though, it is all about the statement hat.

Poker Face

Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face (Image credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

Costumes designed by Trayce Gigi Field

While Jessica Fletcher wears unassuming knitwear and Columbo is never without his raincoat, on Poker Face Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) sits somewhere in the middle with a signature leather coat, black jeans and ankle boots. Charlie's nomadic existence means she travels light, picking up garments along the way, like bold patterned button-downs and vintage band tees. Trayce Gigi Field ensures the suspects are dressed to kill, from an actress trying to reclaim her glory days to a lead singer in spiked stilettos.

Priscilla

Cailee Spaney and Jacob Elordi in Priscilla (Image credit: Philippe Le Sourd/A24)

Costumes designed by Stacey Battat

Priscilla marks Battat's fifth time working with Sofia Coppola, and it is another heavenly partnership. Covering 13 years, Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) starts in 50s schoolgirl garments like pink mohair sweaters and saddle shoes, but continually embraces the trends of the times as she becomes Elvis Presley's (Jacob Elordi) girlfriend and then wife. This includes the big hair and lashings of eyeliner. A wedding dress designed by Chanel is another costume triumph, while Coppola's Elvis wears custom Valentino.