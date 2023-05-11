Who are The Masked Singer season 9 finalists?

We've reached the big moment on The Masked Singer US season 9. After weeks and weeks of competition, two masks remain standing: Medusa and Macaw. It has been quite a journey, filled with surprises, saves and shocking reveals. Now it's time to crown the winner.

The finals take place on Wednesday, May 17, on Fox, so let's take a look back at Medusa and Macaw's journey to the final two.

The Masked Singer season 9 finalist: Medusa

(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

Medusa started her journey all the way back in Week 1 when she made her debut with Gnome and Mustang. She easily won the night with her performance of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" and moved on.

In Week 2's ABBA Night, Medusa performed the group's biggest hit, "Dancing Queen" and defeated Night Owl and Rock Lobster.

During Week 3's New York Night, though, Medusa came up against her biggest competition yet with Polar Bear and California Roll. She sang a beautiful rendition of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." California Roll went on to win the night but Medusa was saved by the show's new Ding Dong Keep It On Save feature, giving her a chance to sing in the Battle of the Saved.

In the Battle of the Saved, Medusa performed "Mercy" by Shawn Mendes and won the night, defeating Mantis and Gargoyle. She advanced through the Quarterfinals with Adele's "Someone Like You." And, finally, she moved on in the Semifinals after her incredible performance of Hozier's "Take Me to Church."

Guesses as to Medusa's identity have ranged from Lorde to Susan Boyle to Kesha. Thankfully we don't have long to wait until we learn who is under Medusa's mask, something fans have been obsessed over all season.

The Masked Singer season 9 finalist: Macaw

(Image credit: Mochael Becker/Fox)

Macaw flew into the competition in Week 6's Country Night, impressing the panelists with his rendition of "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw. He defeated Axolotl and Fairy to move on to the Quarterfinals.

In the Quarterfinals, Macaw performed Elton John's classic "Your Song" and moved on to the Semifinals, where he dazzled the audience with "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction.

The panelists have been trying to figure out Macaw's identity but haven't worked it out yet. Their guesses include Elijah Wood, Zayn Malik and Doug Robb.

Complete list of The Masked Singer season 9 masks

Here's a complete list of everyone who was unmasked in The Masked Singer season 9