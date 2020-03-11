Big Ten Men's Basketball Championship tournament live stream — How to watch online & without cable

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

When it comes to college sports, the Big Ten is really BIG! No, I won't spell that with a '1' instead of an 'I', no matter how many times the conference insists on doing so. There may be more than ten teams now, but this conference is still as stacked with talented and gutsy teams as it always has been throughout it's history. The Big Ten could have as many as four teams with a realistic shot at a Men's Basketball national title, but that quest will need to start in their Big Ten conference championship tournament.

Beyond bragging rights, the winner earns an automatic bid for the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament, a.k.a. March Madness. You don't have to subscribe to cable to see these games. So put on Terp Shell, or scream "ON, WISCONSIN", and get ready to watch the Big Ten Men's Basketball Conference tournament online and without cable.

When is the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament?

The Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will be held on March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. There will be five rounds of the tournament, with the first round, second round and quarterfinals on the Big Ten Network. The semifinals and finals will be on CBS with the final game on March 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

The Big Ten is one ranked in the top ten of men's basketball conferences by RPI. The Big Ten has six(!) teams ranked in the AP top 25, which means this tournament is going to be wall to wall high quality basketball. There was a three way tie for the regular season title as the #9 Michigan State Spartans, #12 Maryland Terrapins, and #18 Wisconsin Badgers all finished with 14-6 records in conference. Any of these three teams could rise to a top level seed in March Madness.

The Big Ten goes deeper than these top three teams. The #19 Ohio State Buckeyes, #21 Illinois Fighting Illini, #25 Iowa Hawkeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions and Rutgers Scarlet Knights all finished with over 20 wins this season. This is going to be a talent rich tournament, which is why Joe Lunardi of ESPN is predicting that ten teams from the Big Ten will make it into the NCAA Men's basketball tournament.

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Teams and Schedule

All times shown are Eastern

Wednesday, March 11

6 p.m., Game 1, #12 Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. #13 Northwestern Wildcats, Big Ten Network

8:25 p.m., Game 2, #11 Indiana Hoosiers vs. #14 Nebraska Cornhuskers, Big Ten Network

Thursday, March 12

Noon, Game 3, #8 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. #9 Michigan Wolverines, Big Ten Network

2:25 p.m., Game 4, #5 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Winner of Game 1, Big Ten Network

6:30 p.m., Game 5, #7 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. #10 Purdue Boilermakers, Big Ten Network

9 p.m., Game 6, #6 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Winner of Game 2, Big Ten Network

Friday, March 13

Noon, Game 7, #1 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Winner of Game 3, Big Ten Network

2:25 p.m., Game 8, #4 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Winner of Game 4, Big Ten Network

6:30 p.m., Game 9, #2 Michigan State Spartans vs. Winner of Game 5, Big Ten Network

9 p.m., Game 10, #3 Maryland Terrapins vs. Winner of Game 6, Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 14

1 p.m., Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, CBS

3:25 p.m., Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, CBS

Sunday, March 15

3:30 p.m., Big Ten Men's Basketball Championship, Team TBD vs. Team TBD, CBS

Watch Big Ten Men's College Basketball Tournament online

The Big Ten Men's College Basketball Tournament will be shown on Big Ten Network and CBS. Here are the ways you can watch those networks, and these games online and without cable.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Big Ten Men's Basketball tournament on Hulu - Yes, with the Big Ten Network & your local CBS, you can see every round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball tournament.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Big Ten Men's Basketball tournament on Fubo TV: Yes, with your local CBS and the Big Ten Network on Fubo.

AT&T TV Now - Max Plan

The cost: $80 a month after a free trial

$80 a month after a free trial Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Big Ten Men's Basketball tournament on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with the Big Ten Network & your local CBS.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Big Ten Men's Basketball tournament on YouTube TV: Yes, with the Big Ten Network & CBS, you can see every round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball tournament.

Watch Big Ten Men's College Basketball Tournament even if you're outside the United States

It's so frustrating when you have everything you need to watch college basketball in March online, but you are taking Spring Break out of the country. You might think that you're out of luck because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Fear not.

There are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.