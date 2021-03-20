Brunson vs. Holland live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 22 from anywhere

Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland live stream is an all action matchup between two top ten middleweights, and MMA fans are pumped to learn how to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 22 online tonight. Brunson is riding a three fight win streak that includes a fast knockout of another top ranked fighter. He will face the “Trailblazer”, who won five straight fights in 2020 and has shown explosive power that could cause Brunson serious trouble. Don’t expect this one to go to the judges.

You can see these fierce strikers battle in Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland in UFC Fight Night Vegas 22 on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) ,as part of the Disney Bundle, or on ESPN and ESPN2.

When is UFC Fight Night Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland?

UFC Fight Night Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland is broadcasting on Saturday, March 20 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card is available on ESPN+ and the ESPN cable channels, with the Prelims starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+ and ESPN2. The Main Card takes over at 10 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+, along with a broadcast switching over to ESPN.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 12:30 a.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 3 a.m. British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Brunson and Holland. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Brunson vs. Holland and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also see UFC Fight Night Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland on ESPN and ESPN2 on all of the largest live TV streaming services. This UFC fight night begins with the Prelims on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m, then switches to ESPN at 10 p.m. for the Main Card. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Hulu with Live TV offer a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch this UFC event on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels.) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC Fight Night Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 7:30 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card 10 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN The full event fight card • Derek Brunson (21-7) vs. Kevin Holland (21-5) • Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell • Cheyanne Buys vs. Montserrat Conejo • Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez • Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin • Tai Tuivasa vs. Harry Hunsucker Prelims • Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson • Leonardo Santos vs. Grant Dawson • Trevin Giles vs. Roman Dolidze • Montel Jackson vs. Jesse Strader • Bruno Silva vs. JP Buys

Derek Brunson (21-7) is the seventh ranked contender in the middleweight division, and he’s spent two tough years clawing his way back towards the king of his division. Back in November of 2018, Brunson faced rising star Israel Adesanya. It was only Adesanya’s fourth fight in the promotion, but he crushed Brunson in the first round as Israel continued his fast track to the top. Adesanya is now the middleweight champion, and Brunson would love to have a shot to avenge his loss, and earn his first UFC title shot.

Since that loss, Brunson has been on a three fight win streak. He scored back to back unanimous decision wins against Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch. In 2019. That put Brunson back in a main event battle against another top ranked middleweight, Edmen Shahbazyan. Bruson smothered him most of the fight, and scored a knockout on a referee’s stoppage early in the third round. There are a lot of top fighters above him, but a quality win over Holland would make a statement that Brunson is ready to be a player.

Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland (21-5) is the tenth ranked middleweight contender, and he’s been a very active fighter since joining the UFC. He has fought in ten fights in the past two and a half years, including five fights in 2020. Over that stretch, he’s 8-2 and riding a five fight win streak into this fight.

Holland will be no easy style matchup for Brunson. He has versatility in styles, with expertise in both Jui-Jitsu and Kung Fu. He has knockout power, but also shown he can strike in bunches when he sees an opening. He’s also scored victories with takedowns and grappling. If he catches even one moment of weakness from Brunson, Holland has all the skills needed to take him out.

Where can I watch Brunson vs. Holland in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 22 Brunson vs. Holland live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Brunson vs. Holland begins at 12:30 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 3 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland live stream

UFC Fight Night Vegas 22: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 on March 27.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

