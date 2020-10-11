Sunday Night Football live stream: How to watch NFL games online from anywhere

Russell Wilson has been playing at an MVP level so far for the Seahawks.

Sunday Night Football is usually the premiere NFL game of the weekend. The Sunday Night Football schedule is full of playoff contenders, grudge matches and the biggest and best stars in the game. Sports fans far and wide want to see every Sunday prime time clash, and many of those fans will watch it online. Here's how to watch Sunday Night Football online, with this week’s game of Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks live stream.

Sunday Night Football kicks off every Sunday during the NFL regular season at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time. These games are broadcast on NBC in the U.S., and are also be available live on Sky Sports in the U.K. as well as TSN in Canada.

Week 1, Los Angeles Rams 20, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 2, Seattle Seahawks 35, New England Patriots 30

Week 3, Green Bay Packers 37, New Orleans Saints 39

Week 4, Philadelphia Eagles 25, San Francisco 49ers 20

Week 5, Oct. 11, Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 6, Oct. 18, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 7, Oct. 25, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8, Nov. 1, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9, Nov. 8, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10, Nov. 15, Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots

Week 11, Nov. 22, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving Special, Nov. 26, Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12, Nov. 29, Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 13, Dec. 6, Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, Dec. 13, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 15, Dec. 20, San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, Dec. 27, Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 17, Jan. 3, 2021, Flex Matchup

The 2020 Sunday Night Football season will be available on NBC in the U.S. You can watch NBC online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Sling TV’s Blue Plan offers the lowest regular price among the live streaming services, and it includes live NBC stations in many local markets. Just be careful because the Orange Plan doesn’t come with NBC.

YouTube TV is the best recommended option for fans who want to see every NFL game. The service has all the broadcast networks plus ESPN and NFL Network, and now offers NFL RedZone for an additional cost.

Fubo TV has a strong focus on sports, and includes the NBC locals for Sunday Night Football games. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, and it includes NBC. AT&T TV Now includes NBC, with Chiefs vs. Texans, on all of their plans starting with the $55 Access plan.

Travel has been locked down for so long that fans and families are ready to pick up and go the first chance they get. If that means traveling international, it could make it hard to keep up with all your favorite games that you could have watched at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

The Minnesota Vikings (1-3) are adrift at sea so far in the 2020 NFL season, and they certainly aren’t getting their money's worth on their huge contract for quarterback Kirk Cousins. The team has the third worst passing offense in the NFL, and Cousins has six interceptions to go with his six touchdowns so far. The offense has been propped up by the stellar rushing by back Dalvin Cook, who at 424 yards is averaging over 100 yards per game and has six rushing touchdowns.

Things don’t get any better on defense, with squads near the bottom of run defense, pass defense and scoring allowed. Even in the teams one win, the Vikings defense allowed 23 points to the Texans. This sloppy team will need a lot of luck against a disciplined team like the Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks (4-0) have a perfect record, but don’t ignore a few cracks showing below the surface. The team has executed well so far this year in most phases of the game. They usually have a balanced offensive attack, but the passing game has taken a huge step forward thanks to star quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson has 16 touchdowns in four games, with just two interceptions and a 75% completion percentage.

Add in solid gains by Chris Carson at running back, and the Seahawks can score on anyone. Fans should beware though, as the Seahawks allow a shocking amount of points for a perfect team. They’ve allowed an average of over 27 points per game, so if the offense cools off even a little, they could find themselves fighting for close games.

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see plenty of NFL games. Sky Sports NFL channel features Gridiron American football games all season long.

Sky Sports will be carrying Sunday Night Football games on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels at 1 a.m. BST each Monday. Check out the Sky Sports NFL game schedule for other upcoming games.

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are both available as part of the Sky Sports Pass, with no pay cable package required. You can choose between several different Sky Sports Passes, including a Day Pass for £9.99, a Week Pass for £14.99, or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.

In Canada, many 2020 NFL games are available on the TSN networks. Coverage is spread out over TSN, CTV and the TSN app. Sunday Night Football, including this week’s game Vikings vs. Seahawks will be on TSN.

TSN is available live streaming online as part of TSN Direct. This service allows viewers to pay for an online pass to watch all the great sports from the TSN stations without needing a cable package. You can get a day pass for $5 Canadian, a month pass for $20, or a six month pass for $100. If you get a TSN Direct Pass, you can watch Packers vs. Saints live stream this weekend.

You can also stream NBC Sunday Night Football and the NFL Kickoff game in the NBC Sports app . The NBC Sports app is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads and Fire Tablets as well as on your TV using Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You will need to have a login and password for a subscription service that includes NBC in order to stream live NFL games in the app. So make sure you have your information handy from one of the live TV streaming services listed above.

Listen to NFL games on SiriusXM

If you have been waiting all week, it can be hard to be away from your couch when Sunday Night Football is finally on. You can still tune in to SNF play by play on the go with SiriusXM .

The Sirius XM broadcasts of all NFL games, including NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football, begins on NFL Radio. They also have NFL talk and analysis from big NFL broadcasters including Bob Papa and Charlie Weis . NFL Radio is available in your vehicle, or streaming to your mobile devices on channel SXM 88. Individual game channels can be found on the SiriusXM NFL game schedule

Get a free trial of SiriusXM