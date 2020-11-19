So you want to know how to watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football? You’ve come to the right place because we’ve got you covered. A crucial matchup between two division rivals pits MVP candidates against each other on a national stage. After beginning the season on an undefeated streak, Seattle has dropped three of its last four games including one at State Farm Arena in Glendale, AZ.

Meanwhile, the high-octane Cardinals are one of the fastest and most compelling teams the league has today. Boasting a unique blend of veteran structure and young talent, Arizona is on the path to a postseason appearance for the first time since 2015.

Before we dig any deeper, let’s make sure you’ve got everything settled.

How to watch the Seahawks and Cardinals from anywhere

If you're not going to be in your usual neck of the woods and don't have your usual access to the game on Fox or NFL Network, a VPN might be the ticket to making sure you can watch the game. Just fire up a connection inside the United States and log into your usual service, and you should be good to go. ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

The Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Thursday Night Football matchup will be simulcast on multiple platforms and channels. It’s available on FOX, which comes with most television live streaming bundles, and will also be available via the NFL Network.

A great way to gain access to the channels necessary to view this game is through the Sling Blue package, which costs just $29.99 and provides access to an array of channels. For a more complete lineup including ESPN and more exciting sports channels, consider Sling Orange Plus Blue for $44.99 per month.

You can also sign up for a Fubo TV plan beginning at $59.99 per month for a wide range of channels that have plenty to offer an NFL fan. Beyond that, you can spice up your TV lineup with their many add-ons offered.

A television live streaming platform with familiarity, YouTube TV offers NFL Network and FOX as part of its $64.99 per month services. The platform is great for users of all kinds, opening up a user-friendly experience that caters to your needs and interests.

Lastly, the game will be available to stream for Amazon Prime subscribers.

What to watch for in the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks matchup:

Having two MVP candidates in the same game makes for a highly entertaining Thursday Night Football matchup. On one hand, you’ve got the leader of the most intriguing up-and-coming team in football with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. They’re up against an experienced threat in Russell Wilson, whose Super Bowl prowess and innate talent make him a surefire candidate for the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player award. Tied up at 6-3 along with the Los Angeles Rams, a victory here will be decisive for whichever team comes out victorious.

Seattle’s faulty defense is getting a boost with Jamal Adams back in the lineup after missing over a month due to injury. A defensive game-breaker with incredible pass-rushing skill in addition to all-world coverage, Adams is almost always the best safety in the games he plays. However, Cardinals safety Budda Baker is making a name for himself after going 36th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Baker detonated in the previous matchup with Seattle, finishing with 11 solo tackles, a tackle for loss, one pass deflection and an interception that was nearly returned for a touchdown. If he can repeat that performance, Arizona’s chances of winning will expand exponentially and the playoff picture may become murky for a Seahawks team that’s 1-2 in the division.

The Seahawks hold onto the fact that they remain perfect at home with a 4-0 record when playing host this year. If they can defend their home field, the Seahawks will regain sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the most competitive division in pro football this year.