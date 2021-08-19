How to watch Giants vs. Browns 2021 NFL preseason game

Even though we’re still a few weeks away from the start of the NFL regular season, we’re getting Sunday football back with two preseason matchups this week, including the New York Giants vs. the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET from Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium.

Part of the second week of NFL preseason games, the Giants vs. Browns is the early game on Aug. 22 and will be available nationally via the NFL Network. The second game on Aug. 22 is the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, also airing on NFL Network at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check out the full slate of 2021 NFL preseason week two games right here.

It’s not often that these two historic franchises get to face off, so read on for a preview of the matchup and how you can tune in for the game this weekend.

Giants vs. Browns matchup preview

In recent history, if I were to say one of these teams was coming off a playoff appearance and the other a 6-10 season, it would be assumed that the former was the Giants and the latter the Browns. However, the opposite was true last season as Cleveland ended their 18-year playoff drought.

These aren’t your normal Cleveland Browns, as the team and its fans have expectations to be right in the thick of things in the AFC playoff picture and perhaps even make a long-desired run at the Super Bowl. Helping lead the way is quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb and a defense led by Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward. Another big name for the Browns is Odell Beckham Jr., the talented wide receiver that they got in a trade with the Giants, though it is unclear if he will suit up against his former team in this game.

As for the Giants, their 6-10 record was just shy of making the playoffs last year (the NFC East was historically bad), so they’ll be looking to take that next step this season. Much of that will depend on the continued development of quarterback Daniel Jones, who regressed statistically in 2020 from his rookie season. The Giants are hoping that the return of star running back Saquon Barkley and the addition of free agent receiver Kenny Golladay will help, though neither are slated to play against the Browns as they deal with injuries.

How to watch Giants vs. Browns

Kickoff for the Giants vs. Browns will take place at 1 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. NFL Network is a premium cable channel. Traditional cable subscribers are able to add it to their lineup via select packages, but it is also available to those who have gone away from traditional cable and now rely on vMVPD services. Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV all have access to the NFL Network; the cheapest option among these is Sling TV at $35 per month.

Fans in New York and Cleveland likely will not have to worry about whether or not they get NFL Network, as local broadcasts of the game will be available for both teams (check local listings).

However, if you’ve cut the cord on cable entirely, you still have options to watch preseason action live. The NFL Game Pass subscription service provides live coverage of all preseason games, no matter if they are in or out of market. NFL Game Pass also offers on-demand replays of the game, either the full broadcast or a condensed 40-45 minute version with just the plays, no filler. A subscription to NFL Game Pass costs $100 for the full NFL season (deal runs through July 31), but only replays are available for regular season and postseason games. A seven-day free trial of NFL Game Pass is available. Subscribers can watch NFL Game Pass content on iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

These are all ways to watch if you are U.S. based. If you’re abroad and want to tune in for some football, a virtual private network (VPN) will come in handy. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.