Streaming services like Apple TV have made watching the Super Bowl easier than it ever has been before. Rather than a hefty cable fee, we can pick and choose where suits us best to watch the game.

There's a huge range of ways to stream the game in 2021, and you can tune in to quite a few of them on Apple TV. All you'll need to do are find the relevant channels on the Apple TV app, install them and you're good to go.

Here's our pick of the best ways to watch Super Bowl LV on Apple TV.

How to watch Super Bowl LV on Apple TV anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home and packed your Apple TV box to watch some TV on your travels, you can still catch the Super Bowl this year. You'll just need a VPN to do so.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) re-routes all your network data through a set of servers somewhere else in the world. This disguises your network connection and makes it appear as if your computer is located in a different place. So, if you picked the United States, you could use your favorite streaming service to catch the big game.

Because you’ll be running all your network activity (encrypted or not) through an additional server, you’ll need to ensure that your data is being handled responsibly and securely. We are fans of ExpressVPN for exactly this reason.

The best VPN for Super Bowl 2021 ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to watch anything you want, wherever you want to watch it. And yes, that does indeed mean you can catch the Super Bowl on your favorite streaming service from anywhere in the world. And when the big game's over, it'll help keep your data secure and ensure you can catch all the latest shows no matter where you are.View Deal

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 on Apple TV in the United States

There are a variety of apps you can add to your Apple TV set, all by locating them under the ‘Watch Now’ tab on Apple TV (or by searching in the store).

As CBS have the broadcast rights to Super Bowl 2021, one of the easiest ways to stream the game on Apple TV will be through CBS All Access. CBS All Access costs just $5.99 a month (or $9.99 without ads) and will give you access to a direct CBS live feed of the game. For more info on how to watch via CBS All Access, check out our guide here.

As for third-party streaming services, our pick of the bunch is FuboTV. FuboTV gets you plenty of channels and content, but it will crucially pick up local channels in the US. This means that you’ll be able to tune in to the local CBS network in order to catch Super Bowl LV.

FuboTV’s cheapest package costs $64.99 a month, and will get you ESPN alongside CBS, so it’s about the best choice for sports fans.

If you’re more interested in getting as much entertainment from your streaming service, you could also add YouTube TV to your Apple TV box. Hulu with Live TV is the most popular live TV streaming option in the US, with over 4.1 million paying subscribers currently using the service.

Like FuboTV, you get access to CBS on Hulu with Live TV, so you can catch the Super Bowl live from the comfort of your own home. To sign up, just head to tv.youtube.com.

The best news is that all three of these services have a free trial, so if you time your subscription just right, you can watch the Super Bowl this year without it costing you a penny.

You can also watch Super Bowl LV with YouTube TV or AT&T TV Now, but AT&T has stopped new customers from subscribing to their service, so if you weren’t already a customer, you’ll have to find a different platform to watch the game this season!

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (that's 3:30 p.m. on the West Coast) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

If you're watching in the UK, that means you'll be tuning in at 11:30 p.m.

Which teams are playing in Super Bowl LV?

We're down to just four teams as we await the results of the Conferences Championships.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Green Bay Packers at 3:05 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Jan. 24 in the NFC Championship. And the Buffalo Bills are at the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 24 in the NFC Championship.

The winners head to Super Bowl LV.