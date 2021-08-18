How to watch Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL preseason game

The Tennessee Titans are heading down to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week two of the NFL preseason. While not a nationally televised game this week, there are multiple ways for fans of either team to watch all the action on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers is just one of 10 preseason games taking place on Aug. 21, including four that will air nationally on the NFL Network. Take a look at the full schedule for the 2021 NFL preseason week two right here.

Of course, Tampa Bay is the defending Super Bowl champion and has this guy Tom Brady who is pretty good at football. This will make the Bucs a must-watch for the entire 2021 season as they look to defend their title and Brady tries to continually defy father time.

Let’s take a look at what fans can expect from this Titans vs. Buccaneers game and how they can watch.

Titans vs. Buccaneers matchup preview

In the Bucs first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tom Brady was in for six plays, went 1-of-2 for nine yards and got sacked. That could very well be all the preseason action that the future Hall of Fame quarterback sees this preseason.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told ESPN reporter Adam Schefter that Brady will not play in Tampa Bay’s preseason game against the Titans. He added that it wasn’t likely that any starter would play. This will make the game for the Bucs all about their depth and developmental pieces, including rookie quarterback Kyle Trask, who may be the heir apparent to Brady.

Of course, at 44 years old and heading into his 21st NFL season, there’s little need for Brady to get reps in preseason games. Maybe he’ll get a few plays in the third and final preseason game, but otherwise it’s full steam ahead for week one of the regular season when the Bucs will host the Dallas Cowboys.

Unlike the Bucs, the Titans haven’t made any official announcement of who will play and who won’t in this preseason game. Tennessee didn’t play any of its marquee starters in week one, including Ryan Tannenhill, Derrick Henry, AJ Brown or Julio Jones, but with the regular season inching closer, some if not all of those players may get in for a few series.

How to watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Again, the Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is not one of the official nationally televised preseason games for week two. The game on the NFL Network for the 7:30 p.m. ET slot when the Titans and Bucs kickoff will be the Detroit Lions at the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the Bucs and Titans will likely be available on NFL Network for the Detroit and Pittsburgh markets due to local blackout restrictions. The NFL Network is available through many premium cable packages as well as through streaming options like Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

For fans in the Tampa Bay and Tennessee markets, the game will be shown on local TV, in both cases the local ABC station. Being on ABC, the game will be available via all basic cable TV packages or through a TV antenna (remember those?). Local stations can also be accessed via Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

NFL Game Pass is another option to tune in live for the Titans vs. Bucs game. This subscription service from the NFL provides live coverage of all preseason games, no matter if they are in or out of market. NFL Game Pass also offers on-demand replays of the game, either the full broadcast or a condensed 40-45 minute version with just the plays, no filler. A subscription to NFL Game Pass costs $100 for the full NFL season (deal runs through July 31), but only replays are available for regular season and postseason games. A seven-day free trial of NFL Game Pass is available. Subscribers can watch NFL Game Pass content on iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

These are all ways to watch if you are U.S. based. If you’re abroad and want to tune in for some football, a virtual private network (VPN) will come in handy. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.