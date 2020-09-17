Dustin Johnson (at right, walking with Harris English during The Northern Trust tournament) came away with the Tour Championship and the FedExCup in early September 2020.

The PGA Tour will kick off the first major of the 2020-21 season starting Thursday, Sept. 17, and golf fans will have to turn to the NBC family of platforms to watch the U.S. Open.

NBC, the Golf Channel and NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock will be splitting duties over the weekend. Fans will be able to access parts of the tournament for free on the new platform over the weekend, and they have other options for streaming the rest of the tournament.

How to watch the U.S. Open golf tournament

U.S. Open Golf TV Schedule All times listed in Eastern time Thursday, Sept. 17: • The Golf Channel from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. • NBC from 2 to 5 p.m. • Peacock from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18: • Peacock from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. • The Golf Channel from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. • NBC from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19: • Peacock from 9 to 11 a.m. • NBC from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20: • Peacock from 8 to 10 a.m. • The Golf Channel from 10 a.m. to noon • NBC from noon to 6 p.m.

If you're looking to watch all four days of the U.S. Open, you'll be doing a lot of bouncing around to different NBC platforms. We've got a quick guide to where you can find the action.

Whew. Now that your calendars are updated, here's how you can access the channels you'll need.

It appears Peacock will normally require you to upgrade to a $5-per-month premium version of its service for live sports, but coverage of this tournament is free. The service will also offer featured groups and holes during the weekend. All you need to do is sign up for Peacock. Here's everything you need to know about Peacock.

Meanwhile, major streaming platforms offer The Golf Channel and local channels, which may conveniently include your NBC station if you're skipping cable and satellite.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 per month, while YouTube TV and FuboTV each cost $65 per month. AT&T TV Now's Max package carries the Golf Channel at $80 per month. Check out those services' website to see if they carry your local NBC station to find which service will work best for you.

Sling's Blue package and sports extra add-on includes the Golf Channel and NBC in select markets for $40 per month. Each of those streaming services comes with a free trial and can be found on popular devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

U.S. Open golf Tournament preview

The U.S. Open comes just a couple of weeks after the end of the 2019-20 season, when Dustin Johnson won the Tour Championship and the FedExCup for the first time in his career. He came on strong during the closing stretch of the pandemic-altered season that kept fans away from the sidelines, capping it with a three-stroke victory at East Lake Golf Club.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant only one major was played during the 2019-20 season. The Masters Tournament, originally scheduled for April, will be played in mid-November.

Along with newer stars like Johnson and Jon Rahm, the U.S. Open will see legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the field at Winged Foot Golf Club just outside New York City.

Mickelson will be trying for a career grand slam, the term for winning all four majors, because he's finished second at the U.S. Open six times.

Stewart Cink won the first tournament of the season last weekend, the Safeway Open at Napa, Calif.