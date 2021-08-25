How to watch the Vikings vs. Chiefs NFL preseason game

We have arrived at the final week of the 2021 NFL preseason (hooray!), and one of the first games on the docket is going to be a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City. The game is taking place at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 27 and will air nationally on the NFL Network.

Friday, Aug. 27, will feature a quarter of preseason games, including the Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions; Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets; and Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers; all of which will be available on regional stations (check your local listings). You can find the rest of the week three NFL preseason schedule right here.

Here’s a quick guide to the matchup between the Vikings and Chiefs, and how you can watch the game live this week.

Vikings vs. Chiefs matchup preview

The Minnesota Vikings come into their final preseason game 0-2 (good thing preseason games don’t matter in the standings), having taken a more precautious approach with some of their big name players. Star running back Dalvin Cook has yet to log a carry in the preseason, while second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson has also been MIA so far in both preseason games. Those two players, as well wide receiver Adam Thielen, need to stay healthy for Kirk Cousins to have the best possible chance at success. The vaunted Minnesota defense will also be looking to have a bounce-back year and are coming off a game against the Colts where they only allowed field goals. TBD what players are expected to play and for how long in this final preseason game.

On the flip side, the Chiefs have won both of their preseason games with head coach Andy Reid taking a more traditional approach to playing time in the preseason, as Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the starters have played a fair amount thus far. Reid has been non-committal to the amount of snaps Mahomes , or other starters, may play in the final preseason game, but with two weeks in between the final preseason game and the start of the regular season (Sept. 12), he may want them to have some extra live game reps.

How to watch Vikings vs. Chiefs

Fans across the country will be able to watch the Vikings take on the Chiefs in this preseason game on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 27; save for fans in the Kansas City and Minnesota regions, where the game will be on KSHB-NBC and Fox 9 KMSP-TV, respectively.

The NFL Network is a premium cable channel, so traditional cable subscribers will need to check their package deal to ensure that they have it or see what package they need to watch it. There are also vMVPD streaming services that carry the NFL Network (as well as live local stations), including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

A cable or vMVPD subscription isn’t the only way to watch live preseason action, however. NFL Game Pass is a subscription service ($100 for NFL game content through July 31, 2022) that is offering live and on-demand coverage of all 2021 NFL preseason games. Game Pass does shift to just replays of games for regular season and postseason games, but it offers both full broadcasts and a shortened version featuring just the action, no fillers. NFL Game Pass is available to watch via iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

These are all ways to watch if you are U.S. based. If you’re abroad and want to tune in for some football, a virtual private network (VPN) will come in handy. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.