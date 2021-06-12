UFC 263 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno • Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz • Demian Maia vs. Delal Muhammad • Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill Prelims • Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell • Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart • Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood • Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu Early Prelims • Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis • Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola • Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson • Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini • Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

UFC 263 has a night full of must-see fights including two championship bouts, so fight fans who also have the most popular streaming devices need to know how to watch UFC 263 on Roku. If you can’t get out to Arizona to see it live, it can be easy to set up your TV to stream these massive fights. If you want to watch UFC 263 on the greatest streaming devices, you can score an easy win with ESPN on Roku.

Roku devices come in a variety of price points and sizes. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is excellent, affordable, and small but any Roku will be able to stream the latest major night of MMA.

On June 12, UFC 263 is broadcasting a night of MMA fights live from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two UFC championship fights.

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (20-1) is defending his UFC Middleweight championship in a rematch against Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori (17-4-1). Adesanya is coming off of his first career loss in his quest to become a two division champ, but he still has this strap and he plans to keep it. Vettori scored a win on one scorecard the first time he faced Adesanya, but lost a split decision based on the two other judges.

Also Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) will defend against his number one contender Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). Plus Welterweight superstars collide as Leon Edwards (18-3) takes on Nate Diaz (21-12).

Learn how to watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 on Pay-Per-View

Now you just need to know how to watch it on your Roku. The only way to watch UFC 263 is on ESPN+, which is part of the ESPN channel. Before you can watch the fighters walk to the octagon, you'll need to get the ESPN channel on your Roku.

How to get the ESPN channel for Roku

Channels are available in the Roku Store, and they can be installed from the web or using the remote on your Roku device. You can sign in with your Roku account on the web and send the channel to your devices in a snap. Click here to get started .

The app should show up on your Roku once you are done. It's just like magic.

If you prefer, you can use your remote to install the channel on your Roku.

On the home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store in the main menu. Select the Search option. Use the on screen remote to type ESPN . The ESPN channel will appear in the results. Find it, and select Install this channel to complete.

Now you just need to get the ESPN channel logged in with your ESPN+ account, so you are ready to watch your Pay-Per-View purchase.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

That's all you need to do on your Roku. Now all you need to do is buy the UFC 262 Pay-Per-View so you're ready to watch on Saturday. Here are your options for seeing the big fights.