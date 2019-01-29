How to watch the PGA Tour Live on Amazon Prime Video

The 2019 PGA Tour season is just getting underway, and you've now got a new way to keep up with your favorite pro golfers, on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

With the PGA Tour Live on Amazon Prime Video Channels you'll get to follow featured groups through the entire tournament, and you'll have access to select coverage of two featured holes on the weekend.

Most tournaments will be covered throughout the season, with the exceptions of The Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. (That'd be the British Open, for us Yankees.) The coverage kicks off Jan. 17 (that's today) with The Desert Classic and wraps up in August 2019 with the Tour Championship.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is a massive collection of premium subscriptions, including HBO and Showtime, BritBox, workout channels, documentaries, sports and more. An Amazon Prime subscription is required, and many Prime Video Channels have a free trial period.

PGA Tour Live runs $9.99 a month (or $49.99 if you want to do things annually, which will save you some cash if you want to watch for the whole season) and is billed directly through your Amazon account.

