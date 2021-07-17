Makhachev vs. Moises live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 31 from anywhere

Makhachev vs. Moises live stream is an interesting contrast of styles between two top fifteen ranked lightweights, and MMA fans are excited to learn how to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 31 online tonight. Islam Makhachev wants to grab a spot among the elite at the top of the Lightweight division, but this grappler still needs to prove he belongs there with a signature win. Thiago Moisés wants nothing more than to deny him the chance, and use his classic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to make his own opportunity to move into the spotlight.

You can see it all as they strike and brawl in Makhachev vs. Moises in UFC Fight Night Vegas 31 on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) , as part of the Disney Bundle, or on ESPN.

When is UFC Fight Night Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises?

UFC Fight Night Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises is broadcasting on Saturday, July 17 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card starts with the Prelims at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Then the Main Card takes over at 10 p.m. Eastern. The entire Fight Night Vegas 31 event is available on both ESPN+ and ESPN.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at midnight British time and the Main Card beginning at 3 a.m. British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Makhachev and Moises. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. It's a great deal for streaming sports, but beware because the price is about to go up for the ESPN+ monthly plan.

You can also get Makhachev vs. Moises and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also see UFC Fight Night Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises on ESPN with all of the largest live TV streaming services. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price, with everything you need for only $25 a month. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Hulu with Live TV offer a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch this UFC event on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels.) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC Fight Night Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 7 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card 10 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN The full event fight card • Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises • Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate • Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus • Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo Prelims • Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons • Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Conejo • Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov • Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos • Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon • Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nscimento

Islam Makhachev (19-1) is the ninth ranked UFC Lightweight fighter and he is a red hot fighter looking for that big win to push him into the top five. Makhachev has a strong wrestling and grappling background, and it shows through in his fights. Eight of his eleven finishes have come from a grappling submission, with only a few striking knockouts.

Makhachev has a seven fight win streak dating back to 2016, and has been steadily climbing the UFC ranks as a result. Will he finally be able to put on the kind of show needed to tempt a top five fighter to accept his challenge?

Thiago Moisés (15-4) is the fourteenth ranked UFC Lightweight fighter, and he’s been on a nice win streak of his own. Moisés is riding a three fight win streak dating back to last May. There was a fourth fight scheduled for last September against Jalin Turner, but Moisés tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, that fight was scrapped.

Moisés has only been in the UFC a little over three years, and he had a hard time adjusting at first, losing two of his first three fights in the promotion. But he put together an impressive 11-2 record in other promotions, so he has the experience to put up a rough fight against Makhachev.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night 31: Makhachev vs. Moises in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Makhachev vs. Moises begins at midnight BST. The main event takes over at 3 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises live stream

UFC Fight Night Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane on August 7.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

