Stevenson vs. Nakathila live stream: How to watch world championship boxing online from anywhere

Top Rank boxing is bringing out a big name to kick off their summer schedule, so boxing fans will want to know how to watch the Stevenson vs. Nakathila live stream. This fight night will feature a rising star look to claim an interim title, and if he wins he is sure to call out all the champions at his new weight class.

You can see these fierce strikers battle in Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila available to watch on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) , or as part of the Disney Bundle as well as on ESPN in the U.S. and NOW TV Sky Sports Pass in the U.K.

When is Stevenson vs. Nakathila live stream?

Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila championship boxing event is broadcasting on Saturday, June 12 from the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. This boxing event night starts with the Prelims at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+. Then the Main Card will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Stevenson vs. Nakathila will be available in the U.S. on ESPN+ and ESPN. The sports streaming service will have the entire event including the Prelims and the Main Card.

Stevenson vs. Nakathila will be available in the U.K. on Sky Sports and streaming live on Now TV with a Sky Sports Pass. Coverage is for the Main Card and will begin at 3 a.m. British time.

How to watch Stevenson vs. Nakathila live stream in the U.S.

You can watch the entire Stevenson vs. Nakathila event on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the whole fight card starting at 6:30 p.m. and running all the way to the Stevenson vs. Nakathila main event. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports.

You can also get Stevenson vs. Nakathila and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also watch the Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathilaevent in the United States on ESPN. This fight is available wherever you can stream the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

You can access ESPN online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Fubo TV recently added ESPN and ESPN2 to their package that already has tons of other popular channels. (See all Fubo TV channels .) Sling TV’s Orange Plan has ESPN streaming online with Top Rank Boxing for only $10 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get Fox and FS1 for more boxing from the PBC promotion. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ESPN, so Hulu with Live TV has all you need to see Stevenson vs. Nakathila live stream main event. Hulu also has a wide variety of other live sports channels for other boxing, UFC, or major league sports. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .)

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every fight, game, or other competition. It includes ESPN so YouTube TV is all set for Stevenson vs. Nakathila. For $65, the service also has Fox and FS1 to give boxing fans fights from the PBC in addition to Top Rank Boxing. (See all YouTube TV channels .) Meanwhile AT&T TV has a plan that can get all the sports channels you could want, but it will cost you $110 a month.

Stevenson vs. Nakathila — The Main Event Preview

STEVENSON VS. NAKATHILA SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 10 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN The full event fight card • Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila • Jose Pedraza vs. Julian Rodriguez • Tyler McCreary vs. Manuel Rey Rojas Prelims • John Bauza vs. Christon Edwards • Xander Zayas vs. Larry Fryers • Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez • Troy Isley vs. LaQuan Evans • Kasir Goldston vs. Maurice Anthony • Jahi Tucker vs. Ysrael Barboza

Shakur “Sugar” Stevenson (15-0) is ready to make the jump from next big thing in boxing to two division champion, and a win Saturday night could set it all in motion. He already won the WBO Featherweight championship against Joet Gonzalez back in 2019, and now he’s eyeing up a showdown with WBO Junior Lightweight champion Jamel Herring.

Stevenson and Herring have already had some words back and forth online and a few confrontations in person, but this fight could mean they finally face off in the ring. The WBO is giving the winner of Saturday's fight the interim Junior Lightweight title, meaning the winner should face Herring next. Boxing fans know nothing is a sure thing until the fighters end up in the ring, but Stevenson is sure to put on a great show this weekend in hopes of forcing the showdown he has wanted. If he can pull it all off, this talented Olympic silver medalist could become a superstar world champion.

Jeremiah Nakathila (21-1) has an impressive record, but not much of a name. This is only the second fight outside of Africa for the native Namibian. Nakathila’s first fight outside of his home continent was a 2016 fight in Germany against Evgeny Chuprakov. That was Nakathila’s only loss, when he fought for the WBO Inter-Continental Super Featherweight belt. Since then, Nakathila has won ten straight fights, and now he’s ready to challenge for the interim title himself. He has no intention of making this an easy night for Stevenson.

Where can I watch Stevenson vs. Nakathila in the U.K.?

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Stevenson vs. Nakathila broadcast in the U.K. on Sky Sports. If you don’t have a pay TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass to watch games live stream online. To watch Stevenson vs. Nakathila online in the U.K., you can get either a Sky Sports 1-Day Pass for £10 for a day or a Sky Sports monthly pass that includes a NOW TV Boost from £34 a month.

The Now TV Sky Sports Pass is available without a contract. Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV is available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, EE TV, YouView, Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, iOS, Android and web browsers. Best of all you can use the Now TV app to watch the Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila fight live this Saturday night.

How to watch Stevenson vs. Nakathila live stream

The Stevenson vs. Nakathila live stream will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for watching this event using ESPN+ as you would watching the ESPN channel with a Live TV streaming login.

How much will Stevenson vs. Nakathila live stream cost?

The Stevenson vs. Nakathila boxing event is on ESPN+, which costs $6 a month or $60 for a one year subscription in the U.S. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of Top Rank Boxing. Sign up for ESPN+ today, either by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle, and you can see this championship fight on June 12 with Stevenson vs. Nakathila.

ESPN is available to live streaming the five largest live TV streaming services. They are available at a variety of prices, and you can even see it as part of a free trial of Fubo TV.

In the U.K., the Stevenson vs. Nakathila boxing event is on Sky Sports and available online with the Now TV with Sky Sports pass for £10 for a day or £34 for a month.