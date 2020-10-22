Thursday Night Football live stream: How to watch NFL games online from anywhere

You can see Thursday Night Football on NFL Network, as well as Fox and Amazon Prime!

Thursday Night Football is the newest prime time game from the NFL, and it gives fans another night to live stream football online. This is the first game of each NFL week, and it typically provides rookies and rising stars their first chance to play under the lights.

Thursday Night Football is a brand name, so be prepared for Thursday Night Football games on Friday and Saturday afternoons too.

Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football online, with this week’s game of New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream Thursday October 22 at 8 p.m. on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

Travel has been locked down for so long that fans and families are ready to pick up and go the first chance they get. If that means traveling international, it could make it hard to keep up with all your favorite games that you could have watched at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

Thursday Night Football has 18 games during the NFL season, with thirteen games on Thursdays at 8:20 p.m. one game on Christmas Friday at 4:30 p.m.(A Christmas miracle!) and four games as part of Saturday doubleheaders in Weeks 16 and 17.

This week, Thursday Night Football (as a Monday evening game) is on Fox, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime and it features the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Thursday Night Football games will also be available live on Sky Sports in the U.K. as well as TSN in Canada.

The 2020 Thursday Night Football season will be available on multiple networks in the U.S. Depending on the week, the game will be on NFL Network, Fox or Amazon.

Amazon will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games on both Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. You can get Amazon Prime Video for as low as $9 a month, or get the full Amazon Prime with free shipping and other benefits for $13 a month.

You can watch all the Thursday Night Football games on NFL Network and Fox online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Fubo TV includes both NFL Network and the Fox local channels. Now that the Fox games have started, Fubo TV also has 4K HDR streaming of Thursday Night Football NFL games. That means you can watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears live stream in 4K HDR this Thursday. All you need is a compatible Fubo 4K setup, and then put on the Fox 4K channel on Fubo. Just make sure you have an excellent internet connection that can keep up with all that data!

Sling TV’s Blue Plan offers the lowest regular price among the live streaming services, and it includes NFL Network and live Fox stations in many local markets. Just be careful because the Orange Plan doesn’t come with either NFL Network of Fox.

YouTube TV includes NFL Network and the Fox local channels. They also offer a Sports Add on for NFL RedZone channel for Super-fans who can't get enough Sunday afternoon football.

AT&T TV Now includes Fox but it does not have NFL Network, so the service will have some Thursday Night Football but not all of the games. Hulu with Live TV includes Fox but doesn’t have NFL Network.

Sept. 17, Cleveland Browns 35, Cincinnati Bengals 30

Sept. 24, Miami Dolphins 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

Oct. 1, Denver Broncos 37, New York Jets 28

Oct. 8, Chicago Bears 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19

Oct. 19, 5 p.m., Kansas City Chiefs 26, Buffalo Bills 17

Oct. 22, New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Oct. 29, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Nov. 5, Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Nov. 12, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Nov. 19, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Dec. 3, Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens

Dec. 10, New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dec. 17, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Dec. 19, Saturday Doubleheader To Be Determined

Dec. 25, Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

Dec. 26, Saturday Doubleheader To Be Determined

The New York Giants (1-5) got their first win of the season last week, but the team didn’t look great doing it. After jumping out to an early lead, the Giants nearly gave the game away and they only held on thanks to a defensive touchdown. Quarterback Daniel Jones has taken a step back this season, with more interceptions and sacks per game and a drop in pass accuracy. The fortunate thing for the Giants (and Eagles) is that their division is awful, so even at 1-5 they are only one game out of first place.

So we’re saying there’s a chance!

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) are coming off back to back losses, but there were positives for them to take from last week. The Eagles almost came back against a strong Ravens team after falling well behind, scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Eagles defense continues to be their biggest problem, allowing almost 30 points per game. They are set to play the Giants two times in their next three games, so if the Eagles can tighten up their defense, they could get a leg up in the NFC East heading into the second half of the season.

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see plenty of NFL games. Sky Sports NFL channel features Gridiron American football games all season long.

Sky Sports will be carrying Thursday Night Football games on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels at 1 a.m. BST each Friday. Check out the Sky Sports NFL game schedule for other upcoming games.

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are both available as part of the Sky Sports Pass, with no pay cable package required. You can choose between several different Sky Sports Passes, including a Day Pass for £9.99, a Week Pass for £14.99, or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.

In Canada, many 2020 NFL games are available on the TSN networks. Coverage is spread out over TSN, CTV and the TSN app. Thursday Night Football, including this week’s game Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears will be on TSN.

TSN is available live streaming online as part of TSN Direct. This service allows viewers to pay for an online pass to watch all the great sports from the TSN stations without needing a cable package. You can get a day pass for $5 Canadian, a month pass for $20, or a six month pass for $100. If you get a TSN Direct Pass, you can watch Dolphins vs. Jaguars live stream this weekend.