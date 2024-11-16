A deadly new true crime special Fatal Friendsgiving premieres tonight on ID

From cozy time with family to delicious spreads of food, Thanksgiving celebrations are usually wholesome affairs. But ID's new true crime special is here to switch up the holiday's reputation. Premiering tonight, November 16, at 10pm Eastern Time on Investigation Discovery, Fatal Friendsgiving focuses on a college woman who reenters the lives of two best friends over the Thanksgiving break, a move that shakes up old dynamics and stokes long-harbored jealousies, resulting in pure chaos and, tragically, death.

That festive gathering-turned-deadly affair is the latest from the crime-loving channel, which regularly offers up a full slate of specials, series and movies centered on shocking real-life murders, big-name Hollywood crimes, stunning forensic investigations and more.

To tune into tonight's airing of the captivating crime thriller Fatal Friendsgiving at 10pm ET (the hourlong doc will also repeat at 1am on the channel), you're going to need access to Investigation Discovery. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, so you don't miss one engrossing moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

And there is plenty more true crime goodness where that is concerned over on the ID network. This month, Investigation Discovery premiered three brand-new series: Before They Kill Again, which chronicles the work of police officers toiling to apprehend dangerous criminals and predict their next move before it is made; Feuds Turned Fatal, which recounts friendships that have become marred by revenge and retaliation, resulting in feuds that lead to murder; and Operation Undercover, “an adrenaline-fueled new series that takes viewers inside real-life, discreet operations run by police to keep communities across the country safe.”

As well as through Investigation Discovery directly, all three of those chilling fall titles are available to stream on Max. A festive holiday season, indeed!