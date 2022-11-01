Emmerdale fans distracted after spotting THIS familiar face in upsetting scene

Emmerdale viewers spotted an unexpected celebrity at the joint funeral.

Emmerdale viewers were distracted during Liv Flaherty's (Isobel Steele) and Faith Dingle's (Sally Dexter) emotional funeral in Friday's episode (October 28) after noticing an unexpected famous face in the procession.

Beloved Dingle matriarch Faith sadly passed away earlier this month after taking her own life during her heartbreaking breast cancer battle and Liv tragically lost her life during the 50th anniversary storm week where she was crushed by a caravan.

Following the devastation of the storm, the Emmerdale residents gathered together to pay their respects at Liv and Faith's joint funeral.

As the funeral service got underway, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) read out Faith's final letter, where Faith appeared through a flashback penning the emotional words and reassuring her family that she'll see them again one day.

Liv Flaherty's husband Vinny Dingle broke down at the funeral. (Image credit: ITV)

"You'll find me at the bar. I'll save you all a seat. Loads of love, Faith," Eric read out, before we saw Faith smiling at the camera.

After the service, the grieving residents watched as Liv and Faith's coffins were taken through the village in horse drawn carriages.

But, as the tear-jerking episode unfolded, fans had to take second look as they thought they saw football star Harry Kane carrying one of the coffins.

Baffled Emmerdale fans took to Twitter to voice their amusement at the unexpected appearance...

#emmerdale Harry Kane carrying the coffin😳 pic.twitter.com/3nj5RB7ubpOctober 28, 2022 See more

Since when did Harry Kane do #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/voIagW9BEBOctober 28, 2022 See more

Harry Kane was on @emmerdale last night pic.twitter.com/qfLUAocicVOctober 29, 2022 See more

Who else recognised Harry Kane on Emmerdale carrying the coffin out of the church 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KEuTN0nKMpOctober 28, 2022 See more

Currently in Emmerdale, Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) was exposed by her brother, Cain (Jeff Hordley) after he discovered her burner phone.

Armed with a shotgun, Cain set up a trap and lured Al to a barn where the enemies had a violent showdown which resulted in a horror shooting.

The episode ended on a major cliffhanger where the gun went off but it never showed who was shot — who could have been killed in the deadly shooting?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.