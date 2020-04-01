Everything new on Hulu in April 2020

Source: NEON + CJ Entertainment (Image credit: NEON + CJ Entertainment)

We'd be remiss if we talked about what's new on Hulu in April 2020 without mentioned Future Man . While Hulu hasn't repeated the success of The Handmaid's Tale , this is one series that's also worth a look. And its third and final season drops on April 3.

But the star of the show this spring has got to be Hulu scoring the exclusive of Parasite . The Korean-language film (and awards-season darling) drops o Hulu on April 8 — and this is one subtitled flick that you absolutely must see. And Hulu is the place to do it.

(And one from March that's worth mentioning again — be sure to check out Portrait of a Lady on Fire if you haven't already, and read our full review .)

Other features of note include:

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (4/3) : Convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment, Josh, Tiger, and Wolf become fugitives, on the run through time, trying desperately to evade capture while clearing their names and fixing the big mess of history they've made along the way.

: Convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment, Josh, Tiger, and Wolf become fugitives, on the run through time, trying desperately to evade capture while clearing their names and fixing the big mess of history they've made along the way. Into the Dark: Pooka Lives: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original) (4/3): A group of thirty-something friends from high school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.

A group of thirty-something friends from high school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature. Parasite (2019) (4/8): Neon's Parasite made waves this awards season with both critics and audiences alike. Visionary director Bong Joon Ho, took home four Oscar wins including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Greed, class discrimination and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.

Neon's Parasite made waves this awards season with both critics and audiences alike. Visionary director Bong Joon Ho, took home four Oscar wins including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Greed, class discrimination and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. Little Joe: (2019) (4/9): Little Joe follows Alice (Emily Beecham), a single mother and dedicated senior plant breeder at a corporation engaged in developing new species. She has engineered a special crimson flower, remarkable not only for its beauty but also for its therapeutic value: if kept at the ideal temperature, fed properly and spoken to regularly, this plant makes its owner happy. Against company policy, Alice takes one home as a gift for her teenage son, Joe. They christen it 'Little Joe.' But as their plant grows, so too does Alice's suspicion that her new creation may not be as harmless as its nickname suggests.

Little Joe follows Alice (Emily Beecham), a single mother and dedicated senior plant breeder at a corporation engaged in developing new species. She has engineered a special crimson flower, remarkable not only for its beauty but also for its therapeutic value: if kept at the ideal temperature, fed properly and spoken to regularly, this plant makes its owner happy. Against company policy, Alice takes one home as a gift for her teenage son, Joe. They christen it 'Little Joe.' But as their plant grows, so too does Alice's suspicion that her new creation may not be as harmless as its nickname suggests. Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu) (4/15): Starring Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash that forever shifted the political landscape.

Starring Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash that forever shifted the political landscape. What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX) (4/16): What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

Head on down for the full schedule in April on Hulu.

Coming to Hulu on April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 (Food Network)

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Coming to Hulu on April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Coming to Hulu on April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on April 8

Parasite (2019)

Coming to Hulu on April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

Coming to Hulu on April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

Coming to Hulu on April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

Coming to Hulu on April 14

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)

Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Vault (2019)

Unlocked (2017)

Coming to Hulu on April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

A Teacher (2013)

The Messenger (2009)

Coming to Hulu on April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

Coming to Hulu on April 20

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Coming to Hulu on April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on April 23

Cunningham (2019)

Coming to Hulu on April 24

Abominable (2019)

Coming to Hulu on April 29

Footloose (2011)

Coming to Hulu on April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special (NBC)

Available in April on Hulu with the STARZ add-on

The Accused (1988) (4/1)

Cadillac Man (1990) (4/1)

Diana (2013) (4/1)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000) (4/1)

Finding Steve McQueen (2019) (4/1)

The Forgotten (2004) (4/1)

My Bloody Valentine (1981) (4/1)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) (4/1)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) (4/1)

The Nutty Professor (1996) (4/1)

Original Sin (2001) (4/1)

Paranormal Activity (2009) (4/1)

Showtime (2002) (4/1)

Snatch (2000) (4/1)

Spider-Man (2002) (4/1)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) (4/1)

Superstar (1999) (4/1)

Surf's Up (2007) (4/1)

Undercover Brother (2002) (4/1)

WarGames (1983) (4/1)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) (4/3)

The Comedian (2017) (4/4)

Irrational Man (2015) (4/4)

Lady in the Van (2015) (4/4)

Where's My Roy Cohn? (2019) (4/6)

Garden State (2004) (4/10)

Hellboy (2004) (4/10)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (4/10)

Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) (4/10)

Rent Due (2020) (4/10)

The Sandlot 2 (2005) (4/10)

The Sandlot (1993) (4/10)

Funny People (2009) (4/16)

Overcomer (2019) (4/17)

The Animal (2001) (4/17)

Bachelor Party (1984) (4/17)

Bulworth (1998) (4/17)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) (4/17)

First Sunday (2008) (4/17)

The French Connection (1971) (4/17)

The Haunting (1999) (4/17)

Ithaca (2015) (4/17)

Sense and Sensibility (1995) (4/17)

Small Soldiers (1998) (4/17)

Big Fat Liar (2002) (4/18)

Bigger Fatter Liar (2017) (4/18)

Generation Columbine (2019) (4/20)

Beethoven (1992) (4/24)

Toxic Beauty (2019) (4/27)

The Bravest (2019) (4/29)

Available in April on Hulu on HBO

Run: Series Premiere (4/12)

Insecure: Season 4 Premiere (4/12)

Night of Too Many Stars: Special (4/18)

We're Here: Series Premiere (4/23)

I Know This Much is True: Limited Series Premiere (4/27)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Outcry: Documentary Series Premiere (4/3)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Series Premiere (4/26)

