EXCLUSIVE: EastEnders boss reveals which Walford ICON he wants to bring back next

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw tells us who is on his 2024 returns wishlist.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw has revealed which legendary character he wants to bring back to Walford.

Ever since Chris took over the soap in January 2022, he has gripped the nation with his epic storylines and explosive returns.

In a soap history-making twist, Chris brought the iconic Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) back from the dead after 25 years, who was joined by her partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) as they returned to the Square.

He was also responsible for the returns of Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Rita Simons also reprised her legendary role as Roxy Mitchell, who appeared as a figment of her troubled daughter Amy Mitchell's (Ellie Dadd) imagination during a group therapy session.

Cindy Beale made an explosive return to Walford after 25 years. (Image credit: BBC)

We were also treated to the return of Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) wife Yolande (Angela Wynter), as well as Walford icon Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin).

Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) former lover Ryan Malloy (Neil McDermott) also came back for a brief stint following the news that his 12-year-old daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) was pregnant.

Things took a sinister turn when rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) made his villainous return to the Square.

Now, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is set to make her way back to Walford alongside her cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), who was last seen 15 years ago.

But could Chris be adding another soap legend to the list? Speaking exclusively to What To Watch, Chris hinted that he has set his sights on bringing back another iconic star for his 2024 wishlist.

"Fantasy wishlist — Grant! I don’t want to say more than that," he teased.

Grant Mitchell is on Chris Clenshaw's 2024 wishlist. (Image credit: BBC)

The notorious Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) is Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) brother, who left Walford in 2016 and currently lives in Portugal with his daughter Courtney (Megan Jossa).

He hasn't been seen since and was last mentioned when Phil made a phone call to him last year.

But could Grant return for more brotherly drama with Phil? Stranger things have happened!

