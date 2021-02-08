How about that Super Bowl LV halftime Show?

Gone are the days where the Super Bowl halftime show was played by college marching bands with a dream! (Like, way, way gone.) This year’s big show will be played by Canadian superstar The Weeknd. Dude’s got three Grammys, so we pretty much expect him to bring down the house with whatever he does on what’s become known as the “World’s Biggest Stage.” The performer will be taking the stage solo, joining the likes of of Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Madonna and only a few others in the halftime show’s history.

The Weeknd said the following in response to rumors that there would be some surprise performers joining his performance at the big game:

"There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there's no special guests, no."

If you missed the game, or just want to re-watch the show, here’s the full recording:

That's a... seriously low energy halftime show. But, the dancers in the middle gave us some strong Us vibes. So that part was cool at least! A weird halftime show for a weird season. No idea how that was supposed to honor frontline workers, but at least there were a lot of pyrotechnics to keep us busy!

The Weeknd’s performance joins the hallowed halls of a huge list of other superstars who’ve acted as a distraction for those bored by the big game for years. Over the last decade we’ve seen—in order—Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi, Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids and the University of Minnesota Marching Band, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot, Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beyonce, Madonna, The Black Eyed Peas, Usher and Slash, and the Who.