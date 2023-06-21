How to watch And Just Like That season 2: stream the Sex and the City spinoff online

Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That

And just like that, And Just Like That season 2 is here. The popular spin-off of Sex and the City debuts on Thursday, June 22, and if you enjoy the first season you'll want to know how to watch it.

Picking up years from the original show (and its movies), And Just Like That follows three of the main Sex and the City characters and a growing roster of characters, as they handle friendship, romance and sex while in their 50s.

And the fourth member of Sex and the City returns for the second season of And Just Like That, with Kim Cattrall confirmed to be reprising her role as Samantha Jones.

Whether you're a fan of Sex and the City or And Just Like That and want to continue the characters' adventures, or just want to enjoy this popular comedy drama, here's how to watch And Just Like That season 2 where you are.

How to watch And Just Like That season 2 in the US

If you want to watch And Just Like That in the US, you can watch it using Max, formerly HBO Max, as the second season joins the first on the streaming service.

The first two episodes land on Thursday, June 22, and new episodes land on subsequent Thursdays until all 11 episodes are out.

Each month Max costs $9.99 for its basic tier, $15.99 for the ad-free one and $19.99 for the Ultimate plan, which lets you stream 4K Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision video.

How to watch And Just Like That season 2 in the UK

Nicole Ari Parker, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Karen Pittman in And Just Like That (Image credit: Max)

In the UK, And Just Like That is streaming in two places: Sky Comedy and Now. The first season is on both platforms already.

On Sky Comedy, the show's first two episodes land on Thursday, June 22, at 8 am, with new episodes debuting in this time slot each week. Plus, the episodes will land in Sky TV's library. This service costs £29 per month, though Sky is currently offering a month free trial which you can find here.

Alternatively, you can use Now with its Entertainment plan, which also lets you stream the show. Episodes land at the same time as on Max and Sky, which is every Thursday. Now Entertainment costs £9.99 per month, though there's a bundle with Sky Cinema which costs £12 per month for your first 6 months, and you can find that deal here.

How to watch And Just Like That season 2 in Australia

Both Binge and Foxtel Now let you watch And Just Like That season 2 in Australia; the first season is already on both platforms. Both platforms get the first two episodes on Thursday, June 22, and subsequent episodes each Thursday.

Binge costs $10, $16 or $18 for its Basic, Standard and Premium plans respectively, with each plan offering more screens to stream on (Basic only offers HD streaming, too). The platform offers a two-week free trial, which you can find here.

On Foxtel Now, And Just Like That's first two episodes land on Fox Showcase from 8:30 pm on Thursday, June 22, and subsequent episodes return to the same time slot. You'll need Foxtel Essentials, which is $25 per month, and there's a 10-day free trial which you can find here.