How to watch 'Chloe' online anywhere in the world

Chloe is an exciting new psychological thriller uniting some of the biggest young names in the UK for a brand new murder mystery from Sex Education director, Alice Seabright.

The show revolves around Becky (The Crown's Erin Doherty). Becky is a young woman who's still at home with her mother and working as a temp, but escaping her mundane life by living vicariously through the apparently flawless lives of the many influencers she follows on social media.

In particular, Becky has grown obsessed with Chloe (Poppy Gilbert). When Chloe mysteriously passes away, Becky adopts a brand new identity to break into Chloe's circle of friends to try and uncover the truth about what happened to her Instagram icon.

How to watch 'Chloe' online in the UK

Chloe is set to air from Sunday, Feb. 6 on BBC1 at 9pm, with new episodes airing weekly at the same time and on the same channel.

You'll be able to watch Chloe online on BBC iPlayer either live or on-demand. The remaining five episodes will also be made available to stream after the first one has aired if you can't wait to binge every episode!

How to watch 'Chloe' online from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Chloe' online in the US

Chloe will be made available to stream outside of the UK on Prime Video, although we don't have a confirmed date for the international release at the time of writing.