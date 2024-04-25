How to watch Knuckles: stream the Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off online

One of Sonic the Hedgehog's friends gets their own live-action TV spin-off in the much-anticipated show Knuckles, which is set to debut on Friday, April 26.

Knuckles, a spin-off of the recent movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as well as its sequel coming later in 2024, focuses on the same-titled Idris Elba-voiced animated echidna.

The show focuses on Knuckles' attempts to train up incompetent deputy sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) in the ways of the warrior, in order to better protect the town of Green Hills. The cast also includes Cary Elwes, Rory McCann and Edi Patterson.

If you're interested in watching Knuckles, here's how to do so, and also how to get Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequels so you can remember what's going on.

How to watch Knuckles

Knuckles is set to release on Paramount Plus in the countries that can use this streamer. The six-episode run is going to land in its entirety at the same time: Friday, April 26, so you can binge it or watch at your leisure.

Paramount Plus costs $5.99 / £6.99 per month for a subscription, though it offers a 7-day free trial so you can test it for a week without paying (and, in theory, watch all of Knuckles in that time).

How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2

Want to remember who Knuckles is and who the supporting cast are? The former is introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but to understand that you should watch the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

If you live in the US, you can see both of these on Paramount Plus, which is nice and easy. In the UK, the first movie again is on Paramount Plus, however the sequel is on Netflix, so you'll need to use this streamer to see it.

How to watch Knuckles everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Knuckles, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

