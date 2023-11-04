How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves online on release date

Fans of the Taylor Sheridan-verse of TV shows have a new entry in the form of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the latest series devised by the TV icon which is set to debut on Sunday, November 5.

Quick info Streaming: Paramount Plus

Debut: Sunday, November 5

Episodes: 8

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the first installment of an anthology series about famous lawmen throughout history. This part stars David Oyelowo as the titular 1870s character, who was one of the first black US Marshals and caught thousands of criminals in his time in the Indian Territories.

So you can expect some Western action and drama, but above all, some historical fact-based entertainment. The cast is rounded out by Dennis Quaid, Donald Sutherland, Forrest Goodluck and Lauren Banks.

If this sounds right up your creek, here's how to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

How to stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Fans will be able to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves using the streaming service Paramount Plus, which gets the show exclusively. That's right: unlike some other Sheridan shows, there's no cable preview available for Lawmen.

Paramount Plus costs $5.99 / £6.99 per month for a subscription or 10 months' fees for an annual plan. In the US there's a $11.99 Showtime plan as well, but you don't need this one to watch Bass Reeves.

A 7-day free trial is available for Paramount Plus, if you want to check it out. You can also get a second free trial if you're a Prime Video subscriber because there's a Paramount Plus channel that has its own separate trial.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves release schedule

Bass Reeves will begin with two episodes on Sunday, November 5, and subsequent entries will release weekly. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Sunday, November 5

Episode 2 — Sunday, November 5

Episode 3 — Sunday, November 12

Episode 4 — Sunday, November 19

Episode 5 — Sunday, November 26

Episode 6 — Sunday, December 3

Episode 8 — Sunday, December 10

Episode 8 — Sunday, December 17

How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup to a country without Paramount Plus but still want to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.