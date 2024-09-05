How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs 2024 NFL kickoff game: online or on live TV

No more preseason, no more Hard Knocks, now it's time for the real thing. The 2024 NFL season kicks off tonight, Thursday, September 5, at 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT with the first game of the regular season, which sees the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens, a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game. We've got everything you need to know on how to watch Ravens vs Chiefs tonight right here.

The NFL kickoff game on Thursdays has become a tradition, but despite being held on a Thursday, this is not technically one of the NFL's Thursday Night Football games. Those weekly games, which stream exclusively on Prime Video, get going in week 2, and recur throughout the season, like other primetime offerings like Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

So what network, streaming service and other platforms is the Ravens vs Chiefs NFL kickoff game going to be available? Read on as we detail how and where you can watch the game.

How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs in the US

NBC is the broadcast TV home for the 2024 NFL kickoff game between the Ravens and Chiefs, with kickoff set for 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT.

NBC is carried by all traditional pay-TV providers (FYI, if the news about DirecTV not having some football games worries you, that dispute is with Disney channels like ESPN and ABC, so wouldn't impact NBC). Another option is a TV antenna, which can receive local station signals of the major broadcasters, including NBC. Then there are live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, which give you a range of channels that can be watched on any eligible device.

If you've cut the cord on live TV services and only have streaming services, you can still watch the Ravens vs Chiefs game if you subscribe to Peacock. Either Peacock Premium (ad-supported) or Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free) gives you access to live sports, including NBC’s coverage of the NFL kickoff.

Another streaming option is NFL Plus, the league's own supported streaming service that gives you access to all primetime games, including Ravens vs Chiefs.

How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs in the UK

If you're an NFL fan in the UK, you can also watch the game live, though you'll have to stay up a bit later to do so. With coverage starting at midnight on Friday, September 6, Sky Sports is going to have the live broadcast for Ravens vs Chiefs.

That means in order to watch you must be a Sky TV subscriber. Sky Sports costs between £40-£50 per month depending on your contract term and whether you can find a Sky TV deal to reduce the cost somewhat. This is because it's an add-on to Sky TV which is quite expensive in its own right.

How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs from anywhere

If you're anywhere else in the world or traveling and not able to access your usual TV setup, you solve this with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

Ravens vs Chiefs preview

The Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls and are pursuing a three-peat, something no team has done in the Super Bowl era. Their journey to that goal begins with the team that had the best record in the AFC last year and who the Chiefs bested in the AFC Championship game, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs of course are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, widely seen as one of the best quarterbacks in recent memory, supported by the likes of tight end Travis Kelce, running back Isiah Pacheco and an offensive line that features the highest-paid center in the league, Creed Humphrey. They've added some exciting new pieces to help keep the offense electric, including the super fast rookie receiver Xavier Worthy. However, they are missing one new piece for this game, as receiver Hollywood Brown is out with an injury.

Last season the Chiefs showed they were more than just offense though, as their defense, highlighted by defensive lineman Chris Jones, was aggressive and among the best the team has fielded in recent years. One big question mark entering the season is how the Chiefs will replace the departed cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who was one of the key pieces to the defense last season.

For the Ravens, they are looking for some revenge and to prove that they have what it takes to beat the Chiefs in the hopes of getting over the hump and to the Super Bowl this year. Helping out is the fact that reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has a new running mate in the backfield, Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry. Having to account for both Jackson and Henry could result in a nightmare rushing attack for opponents.

On the other side of the ball, the Ravens return many of their starters from last year, though they did lose linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency. Also, they have a new defensive coordinator in Zach Orr after Mike Macdonald became the head coach in Seattle, but Orr was promoted from within, which could ease the transition. There's still every expectation that the Ravens’ defense will be a top flight unit this season.