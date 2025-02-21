How to watch The Americas online: stream jaw-dropping nature documentary

Watch The Americas for a ten-part journey from pole to pole, stunningly capturing the supercontinent’s natural world. The series will premiere on NBC in the US on February 23 before streaming on Peacock. Episodes will be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK later in the Spring. Don't worry if you’re away from home, because you can watch The Americas from anywhere with a VPN.

Shot over 5 years and involving a staggering 180 expeditions, The Americas takes viewers from the Arctic Circle down to the Southern tip of Chile on a journey spanning 8700 miles. The series will take in epic landscapes and geological features as well as giving a glimpse into the plants, animals and people that call the Americas home. The journey will begin on the Atlantic Coast, moving down to Mexico before heading to the Wild West. The series will then explore the Amazon, the Frozen North of the Arctic, the Gulf Coast and the Andes; head to the sunny shores of the Carribbean and the West Coast and finish in the wind swept climes of Patagonia.

Produced in association with BBC Studios Natural History, the show is a must for fans of Planet Earth, Blue Planet and Frozen Planet, with the filmmakers settling on Tom Hanks as a narrator with similar US national treasure status to the UK’s David Attenborough. And, like previous BBC nature documentaries, listen out for an epic score from Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.

For those interested in the behind the scenes efforts required to mount such an incredible portrait of the natural world, the series will be followed by a bonus making-of episode. And in the meantime, don’t miss our article detailing everything we know about the series featuring behind the scenes info, animals and more.

Ready for a stunning journey across the continent? Here's how to watch The Americas from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Americas online in the US

The Americas will air on NBC in the US starting with the double bill premiere set for 7pm ET/PT on Sunday, February 23. Subsequent episodes will go out every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT.

Cord cutters can access NBC via a cable replacement service, such as Fubo, which offers a 7-day free trial, or Sling TV which offers NBC in select cities and starts at $45.99 a month.

Peacock subscribers will be able to stream episodes the day after they air, starting February 24. New users can sign up from $7.99 per month.

If you're trying to access Peacock while traveling outside the US, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch from anywhere.

How to watch The Americas online in the UK for free

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch The Americas on BBC One and stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer from March 2, so a week after the US premiere. The first episode is scheduled for 6.30pm GMT. iPlayer is totally free to use, as long as you have a valid TV licence.

If you're out of the UK when the show airs, you can use a VPN to still watch The Americas for free. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch The Americas online in Canada

The Americas will arrive in Canada on Bravo, releasing on the same schedule as the US, so the first episodes will land at 7pm ET/PT on Sunday, February 23.

Anyone traveling outside of Canada who still wants to use their Bravo account can use a VPN to do so. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch The Americas online in Australia?

NBC/Peacock programming usually streams on Binge in Australia, but there's no word on when/where The Americas might arrive just yet.

That means that US viewers abroad looking to stream The Americas will want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

