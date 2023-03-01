How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational: stream golf tournament online

Golf fans are getting an exciting weekend between March 2 and 5, because the Arnold Palmer Invitational is the next big PGA Tour event with loads of top golfers arriving in Florida to try and nab part of its $20,000,000 pot.

If you're keen to watch the golf, whether online or using your TV, this guide will make streaming or watching the Arnold Palmer Invitational online or on TV very simple.

This is a busy weekend for sports fans, with the Puerto Rico Open taking place at the same time, and between that alternative PGA Tour event and this Invitational there's plenty of golf to go around. Plus, it's the first F1 Grand Prix of the year, men's college basketball conference tournaments and spring training.

So without further ado, here's how to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the US

You'll find yourself tripping over different ways to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the US, because like most PGA Tour events, coverage is on plenty of different platforms.

In terms of cable coverage, both The Golf Channel and CBS are showing parts of the tournament, so by utilizing both you can catch the whole tournament. If you don't have a cable plan, then plenty of the best live TV streaming services offer them: YouTube TV ($64.99 per month), Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month) and FuboTV ($74.99 per month) carry both channels.

Alternatively, some streaming service apps can be used: there's ESPN Plus for $9.99 per month with its own exclusive coverage, or Peacock for $4.99 per month to see the content that The Golf Channel puts out, or Paramount Plus again for $4.99 to see CBS' coverage.

How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the UK

If you want to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the UK, Sky Sports is your one-stop shop for watching golf.

Specifically, you want to use Sky Sports Golf to watch it, with the channel focusing on the Arnold Palmer Invitational rather than the simultaneous Puerto Rico Open.

The Sky Sports package costs £27 per month if you already have a £29-per-month Sky TV subscription (those prices drop to £25 and £26 if you opt for an 18-month rolling contract). You can see bundles here (opens in new tab).

What you need to know

Where does the Arnold Palmer Invitational take place? The Arnold Palmer Invitational takes place at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, which takes its name from the famous golfer who redesigned the course. Located just outside Orlando, Fla., the Bay Hill Club & Lodge has three links that form the Championship Course: Champion, Challenger and Charger.