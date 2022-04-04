Want to find out how to watch The Split season 3 online?

The Split season 3 is the final season of Abi Morgan's series examining modern divorce, and it promises to be even more dramatic than the last.

Following the breakdown of their own marriage at the end of series 2, this final season will focus on how divorce lawyers Hannah (Nicola Walker) and Nathan (Stephen Mangan) negotiate their own split.

Nicola Walker says: "I don't think it's going to go where you might imagine it will", and has labeled the final season 'beautifully complicated'. Will Hannah and Nathan manage to negotiate a good settlement? Or will their own divorce become the lawyers' most complicated case yet?"

Here's how you can watch The Split season 3 online so you don't miss out on any of the drama!

How to watch The Split season 3 online in the UK

The Split starts airing on BBC One on Monday, April 4 at 9 pm in the UK.

If you can't wait to watch the series online, you're in luck: the whole season will be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer once the show premieres.

How to watch The Split season 3 online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch The Split season 3 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch The Split season 3 online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Split season 3 online in the US

Right now, we don't know when the final season of The Split will be available to stream in the US. However, you can watch the first two seasons on services like Hulu and Prime Video.