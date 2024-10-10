Lots of 2024's best TV shows will soon be available to stream on Prime Video

If you like keeping on top of all of the best TV shows around, then you’re probably used to using Prime Video Channels in order to avoid signing up for too many different streaming services. In some pretty exciting news, Apple TV Plus is about to become the newest channel available for Prime Video subscribers.

Launching later in October 2024, the Apple TV Plus Prime Video channel will let subscribers to Amazon Prime pay a little extra to bring all of Apple’s movies and TV shows into the platform. The monthly cost is set to match standalone Apple TV Plus — that’s $9.99 / £8.99 per month — and will likely offer an introductory trial like most other Prime Video channels.

News of this deal was reported by THR. It’s slightly surprising to see two major players in streaming team up, but it makes sense — there are many incredible Apple TV Plus Originals but the subscriber count for the platform remains low, despite the multitude of Apple TV Plus free trials. A reason for this might be simply that TV fans might not want to sign up for loads of different streaming services, a fact which the introduction of a Prime Video Channel might offset.

Apple has offered some of the best TV shows of 2024 so far including Masters of the Air, Sugar, Franklin (pictured), the latest season of Slow Horses and my personal favorite Bad Monkey. It’s also soon to bring back two popular shows with Silo season 2 coming in November and Severance season 2 landing on January 2025. Amazon Prime subscribers will soon be able to add these all to their library for the extra price per month.

For the uninitiated, Prime Video Channels are extra subscription bundles on top of your default Amazon Prime subscription. They add extra TV shows, movies, documentaries or live events into your library, and the main reason to sign up is so that all your content is in one place, rather than on various disparate online platforms. Apple TV Plus joins other major streaming services like Paramount Plus, MGM Plus and Starz in offering a channel, though many other channels are for smaller and more niche services which are only available through Prime.

One question that some may be asking pertains to Apple TV Plus free trials — Apple is prolific in offering ways to sign up without paying, mainly for customers to other services. It’s hard to sign up for anything, in fact, without bumping your head on a way to sign up for free — my mobile contract and gym plan both offer Apple trials, for example! It’s not clear whether all these trials will be offered for the Prime Video Channel, will remain exclusive for the standalone Apple TV Plus, or might be removed completely, but I‘m going to sign up for one just in case.

To use Prime Video Channels, one must be subscribed to Amazon Prime, the all-in-one subscription plan for Amazon’s various services. So signing up for Apple TV Plus this way is only recommended for people who already pay for Prime — otherwise, joining via the standalone service will be more economical. There is an Amazon Prime free trial for new subscribers which will cover 30 days, but I’d recommend using that to test out the Amazon Originals.