Love Island fans baffled after hearing the islanders' celebrity crushes on Unseen Bits

If you need a break from all the drama that's been happening on Love Island UK 2022, then Unseen Bits has just the light relief you've been looking for.

From Casa Girls vs Villa Boys lilo races in the main villa to Gemma feeding a stray cat in Casa Amor, there was plenty happening behind the scenes. But the thing that most caught fans' attention? The islanders' weird celeb crushes...

Every week we're treated to a Beach Hut bonanza, where the producers ask the islanders a question unrelated to what's been going on inside the villa. This week it was about their celebrity crush and some of the answers were... interesting.

Paige went with a very predictable Channing Tatum and Deji said rapper Ms Banks (in his words, "if you're on TikTok, you know"). Chyna said her dream man is Thor AKA Chris Hemsworth; Coco fancies Anthony Joshua; and Tasha dreams about Ryan Gosling. Forever unbothered Gemma couldn't think of one...

But some of the other islanders' crushes were not as common. Dami decided to go with Eminem, while Andrew revealed that he has a crush on Nala — yes, the Lion King character. Jay revealed his crush was Leela from Futurama and Casa boy Josh likes Mrs Incredible. Ekin-Su added hers as Jack Nicholson in The Shining...

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

Fans were very amused by the segment and the unusual celebrity crushes, with one saying: "That celebrity crush segment was good stuff. Keep it up unseen bits team #LoveIsland".

Another wrote: "ekin is everything okay? how is he ur celebrity crush #LoveIsland".

A third added: "Not them asking celebrity crush and 4 islanders saying cartoon characters... and Jay saying Lisa instead of Leela from futurama, I'm screaming. Can't even remember the name of his "celebrity" crush #LoveIsland ; while another said: "me when andrew said nala was his celeb crush #LoveIsland".

Things also got a bit weird when Davide mentioned Laura Whitmore (who's the show narrator's wife) as his celeb crush and Luca said that his would be Gemma Collins, Michelle Keegan and previous islander Maura Higgins all in one...

Let's hope Ian doesn't take Davide's comment personally! It's back to all the drama in the next episode...

