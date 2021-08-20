'Love Island' UK fans try to predict what happens between Jake and Liberty

Love Island 2021 fans are trying to predict what's next for Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole after their break-up last night.

Although plenty of time during Thursday's episode of Love Island was devoted to Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares' final dates together, the biggest source of drama last night was Liberty and Jake's relationship.

They've been a couple since the very first day of the series but over the past week their relationship has broken down. They've had several emotional heart-to-hearts over the last few days and things seemed to be looking up after Jake told her he loved her, even if the other islanders were a bit skeptical about his feelings to start with.

However, it seems that Liberty's doubts have only been growing stronger. Just after Kaz and Tyler left for their horse and carriage ride, Liberty ran off on her own in tears. Faye stumbled across her in tears and managed to get Liberty to explain just what was going on.

Liberty explained how she was feeling right now, and basically said she didn't want to stay in a relationship with someone who didn't love her for herself. After several chats with both Faye and Jake, Liberty came to the conclusion that she didn't want to stay with him anymore, and the day-one pair went their separate ways.

However, fans were shocked that the preview for tonight's episode showed them enjoying what would have been their big final date together on a boat. When they walked back into the villa, Liberty asked everyone over to the fire pit; whatever she said to the other islanders left Liam and Millie looking very shocked indeed!

It's officially the end of Jiberty 😭💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Yyav6U8LUqAugust 19, 2021 See more

Naturally, viewers are desperate to find out just what Liberty and Jake told the rest of the villa, and it didn't take long for fans to take to social media to question what the couple will reveal when Love Island continues tonight.

Some believe that the newly-single islanders will decide to leave the show voluntarily, but others think the big announcement might be that they're back together!

#LoveIsland Jake a Liberty are either back together or they’re leaving pic.twitter.com/2jNMNtEkA9August 19, 2021 See more

Predicting Jake and Liberty both decide to leave to give the other four the chance in the final #loveisland pic.twitter.com/oYfC6WbXmlAugust 19, 2021 See more

Judging by the preview either Jake and Liberty get back together tomorrow or they leave #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JucgWHi5YtAugust 19, 2021 See more

That conversation around the fire pit will probably be just Jake and Liberty announcing they’re back together againAugust 19, 2021 See more

What will tonight's Love Island have in store for Jake and Liberty? Will they be leaving the villa? Or will they be reunited just days before the end of the series? There's only one way to find out...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.