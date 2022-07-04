Love Island viewers shocked after 'ruthless' Casa Amor episode

Casa Amor has well and truly started on Love Island UK 2022 and fans are all saying the same thing — it's one of the most 'ruthless' yet.

There's always drama when the islanders get separated and new bombshells are there to tempt them every year but usually there are at least a few couples who've had enough time to build a solid relationship before Casa arrives. But this year, most connections weren't super solid, which is why we're getting some of the most dramatic Casa Amor episodes ever.

The girl bombshells in the main villa hadn't even been there for 24 hours when quite a few of the guys had already kissed them, outside of a challenge — Davide, Andrew and Dami, we're looking at you. Jay also kissed one of the girls but hey, he's single...

Cue viewers on social media branding this year's Casa Amor one of the most ruthless yet, and slowly preparing for the carnage that the next recoupling could potentially bring.

Referencing the classic postcard that one of the villas receives showing glimpses of what the other islanders have been up to, one joked: "Guys at this point the postcard cannot fit THE DISGUSTINGNESS the boys done did … We need an aeroplane banner."

Another, tweeting a meme showing someone looking shocked, said: "Me watching the entire episode: #LoveIsland."

"Casa this year is RUTHLESS #LoveIsland", another viewer said; while another wrote: "These boys are ruthless this year. No one is safe."

Some go as far as saying this year's show is making them give up on love. "This season of love island genuinely makes me believe love isn’t real #loveisland", one said.

Our only hope is for the Love Island queen Ekin-Su to make it right for the girls, as one said: "I want ekin-su to break every couple (apart from luca and gemma) when she returns from casa amor".

While we're expecting more drama from Dami, Andrew, Davide and Jacques (who also seems very open to getting to know the girls), Luca seems pretty set on Gemma and even slept outside, alone.

Let's see what the next few days bring...

