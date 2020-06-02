Pride Month 2020: The Best LGBTQ+ movies and more on HBO Max

June is here with warm weather, rainbows, and the joy of Pride month!

HBO Max has acquired a sizable collection of the best LGBTQ+ movies, series, and documentaries for you to stream from home. These include classic favorites like Boys Don't Cry and Angels in America , along with new options like Legendary. And HBO has some original series in the mix as well.

Read on for a selection of what's available this Pride Month.

HBO Max Pride at HBO



A wealth of LBGTQ+ content



From old favorites to some new classics, there's a big world of LGBTQ+ friendly movies and shows available on HBO and HBO Max.



View

Movies

Boy Erased

Not everything about being LGBTQ+ is easy, and there are times when family just doesn't get it. Boy Erased is based on the true story and memoir of Garrard Conley, a gay man who was forced into conversion therapy as a teenager by his parents.

It's a heartbreaking story that talks about the horrors of conversion therapy, and is acted by a fantastic cast that bring the drama of what happened to life. This 2018 drama isn't an easy watch and is bound to be triggering for many LGBTQ+ folx, but it is a brilliant story of coming to terms with who you are, and a family torn apart and trying to learn to be better.

More movies

Torch Song Trilogy, 1988

The Kids Are All Right, 2010

The Normal Heart, 2014 (HBO)

Hedwig And The Angry Inch, 2001

Looking: The Movie, 2016 (HBO)

Valentine Road, 2013

The Out List, 2013 (HBO)

The Trans List, 2016 (HBO)

Suited, 2016 (HBO)

When I Knew, 2008

Behind the Candelabra, 2013 (HBO)

Boys Don't Cry, 1999

Desert Hearts, 1985

The Bitter Tears Of Petra Von Kant, 1972

Victim, 1961

And the Band Played On, 1993

Series

Legendary (HBO Max original)

Ballroom might be new to the younger generation who only became acquainted with it through shows like Pose , but Legendary is bringing it back to the people.

It has eight houses, each with their own roster of performers, competing through nine balls to win the biggest prize in ball history, a $100,000 grand prize. With insane moves, and a panel of judges this show is as much about what each house brings to the floor, as it is about them as people and the way that ballroom, originally pioneered by transwomen, lets them grow into the people they are meant to be.

We're Here

Drag queens are some of the most flamboyant members of the LGBTQ+ community, but that doesn't mean everyone has met one. We're here brings three fabulous queens on a mission across the country. They'll be helping to transform regular people into new drag queens, and helping them to find a little bit of love, acceptance, and flash along the way.

Euphoria

Euphoria is an HBO Original series that follows Rue, a teenage addict played by Zendaya, as she and her friends navigate the world. It deals with themes of sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and more, all against the backdrop of our current world, as unstable as it is.

The show also features a diverse cast that doesn't indulge in typecasting, and brings depth to each new character.

More series

Looking (HBO)

Gentleman Jack (HBO)

Betty (HBO)

Six Feet Under (HBO)

Sally4ever (HBO)

Batwoman

Angels in America (HBO)

TODXS NOSOTRXS (HBO)

Documentaries

Buzz

Buzz tells the story of Buzz Bissinger, a pulitzer prize winning author who collaborated with Caitlyn Jenner on her autobiography.

Originally released in 2019, it's a tumultuous year in the life of a man who is exploring what it means to live your authentic self, even when that's a terrifying thought. It's told as he is working with Caitlyn, as though working with her on her book opened up doors for him to figure out who he was at the same time.

Transhood

Premiering June 24, 2020

Transhood is a brand new documentary from HBO Films that follows five different Kansas families with trans kids as they begin to come of age. It covers five years and shows how each family grows, and changes as they grapple with how the reality of gender is changing their lives and their families. It's a new story of growing up in the heartland, and what that means when you aren't cis.

Wig

Wig is a documentary the brings the world of drag to life in all of its glory. It talks about the past, the current and the future of drag all through the lens of Wigstock up in NYC. The documentary was filmed in 2018, and was the first year since 2005 that wigstock actually took place, giving it a feeling of coming home and re-emerging, which are both huge emotional points in the LGBTQ+ community. It includes archival footage from years past, as well as new talent on the drag stage.

More documentaries