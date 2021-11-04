Rachel Stevens unveils ‘Dancing On Ice’ professional partner

'Dancing On Ice' contestant Rachel Stevens has dropped the news on who her professional partner is.

Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant and S Club 7 legend Rachel Stevens has revealed who her professional skating partner is via videos on her Instagram story.

Rachel announced her partner as Brendyn Hatfield in a video displaying his remarkable skating skills as he did a butterfly flip on the ice, while Rachel watched on. She captioned the video: “My partner everyone. Teaching me that tomorrow yeah,” accompanied by a “wow” animation.

In another video, captioned “I’m so excited to be partnered with @brendynhatfield can’t wait to get started,” Rachel and Brendyn joked around as she said, “You’re gonna teach me that, right?” and Brendyn replied, “We’re gonna teach you the butterfly tomorrow, that’s tomorrow.”

She then pointed and smiled at Brendyn as he grinned and waved at the camera.

“This is Brendyn everyone, we have just met for the first time and this is the start of our partnership,” while Brendyn cheerfully chipped in with, “Ready to go. Yep, we are gonna have a good time. Got a great partner. I’m excited.”

Brendyn also shared his excitement at their partnership in a series of selfies of them both on Instagram with the caption:



“Finally able to announce my partner for this season of Dancing On Ice! The one, the only, @msrachelstevens!

We had a quick little skate today for our first meeting and I am beyond thrilled with her skating ability and her excitement to learn even more. I literally can’t wait to start creating our future routines together!”

A post shared by Brendyn Hatfield (@brendynhatfield) A photo posted by on

Rachel is the second contestant to announce her professional skating partner after Brendan Cole revealed his partner to be Vanessa Bauer.

Rachel is part of the already announced Dancing On Ice line-up of Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, professional dancer Brendan Cole, BMX Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte, TV Presenter Ria Hebden, Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and The Vamps member Connor Ball.

This news comes after judge John Barrowman will be replaced in the new series.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will air on ITV early next year.