How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: stream the new episode online

Five episodes into the second series of House of the Dragon and the build towards the Targaryen civil war is gathering pace. Make sure you don't miss the latest instalment as season 2 episode 6 is set to drop on Sunday, July 21.

After an epic dragon battle in the skies above Rook's Rest, last week's episode of House of the Dragon focused on the fallout and saw plenty of manoeuvring from the leaders of the Seven Kingdoms.

It was also quick to answer the question that was on everyone's lips after the cliffhanger ending – did King Aegon survive the beastly battle? If you missed the episode then you'll want to check out our helpful recap which will make sure you are up to speed.

If you're all caught up then you’ll want to know how you can watch this week’s episode.

Here’s how to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 on TV and online – it airs on Sunday, July 21 in the US and on Monday, July 22 in the UK and Australia.

How to watch House of the Dragon S2 E6 in the US

You can watch the sixth episode of House of the Dragon season 2 in two ways: online or using a cable plan.

Starting with the latter, you can watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 on HBO or HBO Latino channels. Ep. 6 will be released on Sunday, July 21 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The episode will be repeated countless times over the next few days at varying times.

A few live TV streaming services let you purchase HBO as an add-on package if you don't have it already. The list includes Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV, with it available if you pay a little extra per month.

To stream House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 on demand, you can sign up to Max where it'll appear as soon as it airs on HBO, joining all the previous episodes.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its basic tier or $16.99 per month for its ad-free one. There's another higher tier but it's for high-res movie streaming so it won't affect House of the Dragon.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 in the UK

There are two ways to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 in the UK, both of which start on Monday, July 22.

Firstly, to watch it on live TV, Sky Atlantic will air the episode at 2 am... if you value your sleep ahead of the first day of the working week, it'll repeat at 9 pm that evening.

Then to watch it on demand, the episode of House of the Dragon will be available as part of Sky TV's and Now's libraries as soon as it airs on Sky TV.

You can watch it on Sky Atlantic or Sky TV's library if you subscribe to Sky. This costs £26 per month (with the occasional free trial or discount thanks to Sky TV deals) for its basic tier.

Now costs £9.99 per month so it's a bit cheaper but doesn't offer Sky TV's live channels, so deciding between the two is as much about which other parts of the subscription you're interested in, as much as the price.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 in Australia

Sign up for Binge if you want to watch House of the Dragon season 2 ep 6: that's where the episode will be available to watch from Monday, July 22.

You can get access to Binge or as little as $10 per month for its most basic plan, but this only streams video in SD. Standard costs $18 per month and has HD streaming, and there's also Premium at $22.

Binge has a free trial available for brand new customers, though you need Australian contact information to sign up.

How to watch House of the Dragon S2 episode 6 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.