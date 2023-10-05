How to watch House of Villains online and on TV, start date, live stream episodes from anywhere

We all know the best thing about reality TV shows are the villains. The schemers, the strategists, the scoundrels, the scallywags, the supremos of skulduggery – call them what you will but these antagonists turn ordinary telly into unmissable soap operas. Now, they've been brought together under one roof for their own reality show: House of Villains.

You can watch House of Villains in the US on E!. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch House of Villains from anywhere with a VPN. We explain how below.

"What if you put ten of reality television's most iconic and infamous super villains under one roof?" As far as elevator pitches go, the synopsis of House of Villains pretty much writes itself.

The brand new show from E! does exactly that. Dastardly familiar faces from shows like The Bachelor, Survivor, The Apprentice, Vanderpump Rules and Love is Blind have gathered together in one lair to compete for a cash prize of $200,000. What do they have to do to win? Lie, cheat and steal, of course! The better the backstabbing, the more chance of being crowned America's ultimate super villain.

In addition to the ten competing miscreants and Joel McHale (Community) on hosting duties, there's set to be special guest appearances from a variety of other ne'er-do-wells including Tiger King's Carole Baskin.

Ready to want to throw inanimate objects at your TV screen? We've got you covered on all the details you need to watch House of Villains from anywhere in the world.

How to watch House of Villains in the US

House of Villains will join the ranks of other reality TV shows on E!.

Most cable packages will carry E!, but so do most OTT live TV streaming services for cord cutters. You can access E! through Sling TV's Blue package, which costs from $40 a month.

Fubo is a more expensive (starting at $74.99 per month) but much more comprehensive service, offering over 100 channels even on its most basic plan. Plus, there's a 7-day free trial.

By far the most affordable way to watch without cable is through Peacock (the day after network broadcast). NBC's very own streaming platform costs from only $5.99, or $11.99/month if you don't want to sit through ads. You can watch online or through the Peacock app that's available for smartphones and loads of different streaming devices, and a subscription gives you access to original programming such as Twisted Metal and Based on a True Story and classics like The Office, Parks and Rec and 30 Rock.

Note that House of Villains' 75-minute season premiere will also be simulcast on Bravo, Syfy, and USA Network.

Can I watch House of Villains in the UK or Australia?

At the time of writing, only US-based broadcasting has been announced. But we'd be very surprised if House of Villains doesn't get picked up — most likely on dedicated reality show streaming service Hayu.

How to watch House of Villains from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch House of Villains on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

E!'s House of Villains will premiere on Thursday, October 12 at 10 pm ET/PT on E!

The season premiere will be a 75-minute special and also be shown on Bravo, Syfy, and USA Network in the US.

Episodes will then be shown on Thursdays at the same time on E!.

All you need to know about House of Villains

Who is on House of Villains? The House of Villains cast features a whole host of familiar faces from reality TV shows gone by:

Anfisa Arkhipchenko from 90 Day Fiancé 4

Bobby Lytes from Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Corinne Olympios from The Bachelor 21

Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules

Johnny Bananas from The Real World: Key West

Jonny Fairplay from Survivor: Pearl Islands

Omarosa Manigault Newman from The Apprentice 1

Shake Chatterjee from Love Is Blind

Tanisha Thomas from Bad Girls Club

Tiffany "New York" Pollard from Flavor of Love 1

Is there a House of Villains trailer? The House of Villains trailer gives a flavor of what's to come in the series: