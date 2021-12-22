‘Westworld,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Gilded Age’ get fresh looks in HBO 2022 preview

With 2021 just days away from wrapping up, HBO is getting ready for its 2022 slate of content that it will have on both its traditional cable channel and the HBO Max streaming service. They’re doing so with a special preview trailer that features fresh or first look footage at shows like Westworld, the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, Peacemaker, The Flight Attendant, The Gilded Age and more.

HBO has long been the home of some of the most prestigious shows on TV. Just in 2021 the cable network has had hits with Mare of Easttown, Succession season 3, The White Lotus, Landscapers, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 and the final season of Insecure. Plus, HBO Max added a number of its own original series that grabbed viewers’ attention, including Hacks, And Just Like That …, a Gossip Girl reboot and Station Eleven.

Things aren’t slowing down in 2022 one bit, as the preview trailer showcases a number of high profile shows set to return for new seasons and brand new shows waiting to entertain viewers; in addition, the trailer highlights new movies that will be coming to HBO and HBO Max, including a number of HBO Max exclusive movies.

Here’s a breakdown the returning shows HBO/HBO Max will have in 2022: A Black Lady Sketch Show season 3, Barry season 3, Euphoria season 2, The Flight Attendant season 2, Gossip Girl season 2 (HBO Max original), Hacks season 2 (HBO Max original), His Dark Materials season 3, Legendary season 3 (HBO Max original), The Nevers season 1 new episodes, Raised by Wolves season 2 (HBO Max original), The Righteous Gemstones season 2, Sesame Street new season (HBO Max original), Westworld season 4.

Here’s a complete list of the new HBO and HBO Max shows for 2022 showcased in the trailer: DMZ (HBO Max limited series), The Gilded Age, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (HBO Max original), Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO Max special), House of the Dragon, Julia (HBO Max original), Love & Death (HBO Max original), Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max original), Peacemaker (HBO Max original), Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max original), The Staircase (HBO Max limited series), The Time Traveler’s Wife, We Own This City (limited series), The White House Plumbers (limited series), Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

It’s not all just TV shows though, HBO will also be adding some high profile movies to its library, including Free Guy, The Last Duel and F9: The Fast Saga. This is in addition to a slate of HBO Max original movies coming in 2022, including a Father of the Bride remake with Andy Garcia, the new Steven Soderbergh movie KIMI, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunt, House Party and Moonshot.

See them all in the HBO 2022 preview trailer:

All of these new and returning shows and movies can be watched on the HBO Max streaming service. Should also be noted that there is not going to be any restriction on content for subscribers to either the $9.99 per month or $14.99 per month HBO Max plans, just that the $9.99 version will feature ads while the $14.99 version is ad-free. Should be noted for U.K. viewers, many of these shows are likely to air on Sky and the NOW streaming service.