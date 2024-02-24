Where to watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 online

Awards season is winding down but there are still several major trophies to give out to this year's biggest movies and TV shows and the people who made them. The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are the only televised awards ceremony to exclusively honor actors, with the ceremony presenting 13 awards in both TV and film, and it's a key stop on the way to the big kahuna, the Academy Awards.

With high-profile nominees like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things and The Color Purple in the film categories at this year's 30th annual ceremony, and The Bear, The Last of Us and Only Murders in the Building recognized in the TV sections, you can expect to see many big names in attendance.

And we wouldn't want you to miss a moment of it, so here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024, including the pre-show red carpet.

Where to watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024

The 2024 SAG Awards will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 24, beginning at 8 pm Eastern. The two-hour broadcast will stream live globally on Netflix.

That means you will need a Netflix subscription to tune in. There are currently three subscription tiers available: "Standard with ads" for $6.99 per month, the ad-free "Standard" for $15.49 monthly and "Premium" (an ad-free experience that allows up to four devices to watch at a time) for $22.99 per month.

How to watch the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet

Prior to Netflix's broadcast of the ceremony, the streamer will host its own red-carpet pre-show beginning at 7pm Eastern. Hosted by Queer Eye star Tan France and Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth, the pre-show will livestream across Netflix, YouTube and TikTok.

There will also be live red-carpet coverage on E! beginning 6pm ET, co-hosted by Laverne Cox, Loni Love and Keltie Knight. Throughout the two-hour broadcast, expect interviews with the year's top nominees as well as the network's signature Glambot captures of the night's chicest fashion moments.

For those without traditional cable/satellite television, E! is currently offered on live streaming platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Who is nominated at the SAG Awards 2024?

On the movie end of things, it should come as no surprise to any moviegoer that box-office juggernauts Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the film categories with four nods each, with actors Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. each scoring individual nominations. Joining those films in the Best Cast in a Motion Picture category are American Fiction, The Color Purple and Killers of the Flower Moon.

On the television side, the final season of HBO's Succession leads with five overall nods, with cast members Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew MacFayden and Brian Cox individually recognized. Elsewhere in the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series are The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show and The Last of Us. Check out the full list of 2024 SAG nominees here.

Outside of the competitive categories, multihyphenate Hollywood icon Barbra Streisand will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented by Jennifer Aniston.

Who is presenting at the SAG Awards 2024?

There's no official host at Saturday night's festivities, but two-time SAG Award winner Idris Elba will open the show.

Throughout the broadcast, presenters will take to the stage, including Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Cera, Jessica Chastain, Colman Domingo, Robert Downey Jr., Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Brendan Fraser, Taraji P. Henson, Troy Kotsur, Greta Lee, Melissa McCarthy, Cillian Murphy, Glen Powell, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hannah Waddingham and Jeffrey Wright, among others.