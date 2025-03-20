Why Beyond the Gates is not new today, March 20

Beyond the Gates fans, there is no new episode airing today, March 20. In fact, the next new episode of the soap isn’t scheduled to air until Monday, March 24. So if you were hoping to see what happens next with Dani’s (Karla Mosley) obsession with Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) or gain more insight into Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) deep dark secret, you'll have to wait longer than usual.

The interruption in the Beyond the Gates schedule is due to the annual sporting event best known as March Madness . Every year, men's college basketball is flung into the spotlight as college basketball teams go head-to-head to see who will walk away with a championship title. The games, of course, take place across a number of networks, including CBS. Unfortunately for fans of Beyond the Gates, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, that means new episodes of the shows won’t be airing in their usual timeslot.

For those Beyond the Gates watchers with a March Madness bracket, today’s CBS games disrupting daytime are the following:

(9) Creighton vs (8) Louisville, 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT

(16) Alabama State vs (1) Auburn, 2:50 pm ET/11:50 am PT

Looking ahead to Beyond the Gates episodes airing during the week of March 24, it appears Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) has decided to take the case against her father’s law firm, which is going to ruffle feathers. Some of those feathers belong to Hayley (Marquita Goings), as she’ll be confronting her former bestie turned stepdaughter.

Also in the coming week, Dupree patriarch Vernon (Clifton Davis) makes a mysterious phone call demanding someone come see him. Is the person in question someone show fans already know, or is it a new player in town? Plus, what is Vernon up to? We have a suspicion his request may be tied to his golden boy grandson.

Fans will just have to lock in next week to see all the drama that unfolds in Fairmont Crest.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.