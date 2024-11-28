You can get three sports streaming services for basically the price of one in the Black Friday streaming deals

Most of the available Black Friday streaming deals are on monthly subscriptions to the major video platforms, but by coincidence the three annual ones are all on some of the best streaming services for sports fans.

At the time of writing ESPN Plus, DAZN and Peacock are all offering Black Friday deals on annual plans (as well as monthly ones, but that's not what we're talking about here!). Right now, you can sign up for all three for an entire year for just $232.23.

While that might seem like a lot, you would normally need to pay $424.97 for all three, and for some context DAZN alone usually costs $224.99 for a year so you're almost getting all three for the price of one.

Firstly, let's get into those deals, so you can see what we're talking about:

Black Friday streaming deals

Peacock annual subscription: was $79.99 now $19.99 at Peacock TV You can get an entire year of Peacock streaming for less than $1.70 per month with this plan, saving you 75% on an annual price of Peacock's ad tier. You need to use the promo code REALDEAL to get the discount, or click this link:

ESPN Plus annual plan: was $119.99 now $99.99 at ESPN+ You can save $20 on a year of sports streaming with this ESPN Plus offer. The annual plan was already the most affordable way to sign up so a slight reduction is useful.

DAZN Annual up-front: was $224.99 now $112.50 at DAZN The cheapest way to get DAZN long-term is with this annual up-front plan, which is 50% off. At that price it's about $9.36 per month, slightly less than the annual monthly plan.

The Peacock and DAZN deals are also available in monthly versions, but you won't save as much money by doing it that way.

The ESPN Plus and Peacock deals end on Monday, December 2, however if you want the DAZN deal, you need to sign up by Friday, December 29, so I'd recommend acting fast on that one.

DAZN used to be a combat sports streaming service but nowadays it has a wide range of live sports (and even activities and games, like chess), and you can find out more here.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ESPN Plus is one of the biggest live sports streamers, and its library also includes lots of documentary, talk show and non-fiction videos to watch on demand. You can find out more here.

Finally, Peacock is mainly a streaming platform for movies and TV shows but it's been getting more and more into the sports game. For example in 2024 it live streamed all of the Olympic Games in Paris, and you can find out more here.

There are plenty more Black Friday streaming deals out there right now, including on plenty of monthly options, and here's our full list of guides that you can browse from to find out more:

More Black Friday options: