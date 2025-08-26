Emmerdale spoilers: WHO threatens April with a knife during a drugs drop-off?
Airs Monday 1 September 2025 at 7:30pm on ITV.
April Windsor (played by Amelia Flanagan) is desperate to get back in her friend Dylan Penders's (Fred Kettle) good books on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
April almost wrecked her friendship with Dylan after telling her dad Marlon (Mark Charnock) and family friend, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), about the teenager's past involvement with sex work to pay for his drug addiction.
With dodgy drug dealer Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) now in the picture, Dylan is pressured into doing another risky job.
However, this time April volunteers to take on the task instead!
On today's episode of the ITV soap, April arrives in a car park to do a drugs drop-off.
But the teenager gets a scare when a hooded man follows her and threatens her with a knife!
He demands that she hands over the bag containing the illegal drugs... or else!
Afraid for her life, April reluctantly gives the bag to the knife-wielding thief and runs off.
When a shaken April later tells Dylan what went down in the car park, they are both worried about how Ray will react when he finds out his drugs have been stolen.
We already get the sense that Ray is NOT a man that you want to mess with...
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
