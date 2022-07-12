Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass kills again?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 20th July 2022 on ITV.
Kelly sees another side of Gary Windass when Kieron confronts him in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Maria heads to the station after being summoned by Craig Windass whilst Gary, having scraped together £24K in cash, heads off to meet Kelly’s kidnapper. But will it be enough to get her back? Gary meets up with Kieron and Ross in a side street and hands over the £24k. But the thugs make it clear that unless he finds the rest of the money, Kelly’s life will be hell. Gary forces his way into the cellar revealing to Kelly he had put the tracking device in the money bag. They are about to escape when Keiron arrives with a crowbar. A fight ensues and Kelly is shocked by how far Gary is willing to go…
When Gail reveals that she’s booked a table for a family meal to celebrate Audrey’s birthday, David says that he too has planned a nice surprise for Audrey. But Audrey asserts that a meal with the family is the last thing she wants and she won’t be attending. Can they change her mind?
When Fiz lets slip over coffee at Roys that she likes a man in uniform, Phill calls at the factory dressed as Richard Gear from ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ and to Fiz’s horror, attempts to lift her up, but his back goes and he drops her. Fiz helps him into A&E and explains to the receptionist that he’s hurt his back. In the waiting room, Phill admits defeat and promises he’ll sign the annulment forms…
Debbie calls at No.3 and offers Ed £30k by way of compensation. Aggie makes it clear she’s got two weeks to pay up.
Sean cajoles Frank into accompanying him to watch Dylan play in a football match, but it’s clear he’s not happy about it.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
