Coronation Street spoilers: Phill proposes to Fiz Stape!

Fiz Stape is stunned when Phill gets down on one knee.

In tonight's hour-long episode of Coronation Street will Fiz Stape say yes to Phill?

Tyrone calls at Phill’s house to collect Fiz Stape’s things, hoping this now means they’ll be reunited. However a row ensues and as Tyrone makes a grab for Phill, they lose their balance and fall headlong into the wet cement on the patio.

As Phill scours the wet concrete, he reveals that he’s lost an engagement ring and Tyrone finds it. Phill pulls out the ring and asks Fiz to marry him. As Tyrone waits in the wings, will Fiz give Phill another chance or will she fall back into Tyrone’s arms?

Tyrone and Phill fight in the concrete! (Image credit: ITV)

Abi asks Imran and Toyah if she could have Alfie for a whole day next Monday. Toyah agrees and Imran is forced to go along with it.

In the cafe, Toyah takes a call from Lou, the social worker, requesting an urgent meeting to discuss Elsie…

Imran is forced to go along with Toyah's plan. (Image credit: ITV)

Having demolished two bags of crisps, Summer dispenses her insulin down the sink. Billy returns home with the takeaway and Summer assures him she’s taken her insulin and when she checks her blood sugar only to find that it’s far too high.

Summer starts to panic but when she checks her blood sugar again and is relieved to see that it’s come down.

In a bid to impress Steve, Jacob offers to message his mate who’s a roofer to fix the roof tiles.

Elsewhere, Faye reveals that she’s been referred to a fertility specialist.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8.00pm.