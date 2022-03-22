Coronation Street spoilers: Rick Neelan’s body is found!

Kelly is devastated when the police confirm Rick Neelan’s body has been found in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having seen the news on her phone, Kelly’s horrified to learn the police are at County’s new training ground searching for a body.

Meanwhile, Gary and Maria mask their panic. As they find a body at the construction site, Kelly clings to the hope that her Dad’s still alive but DS Beckett later confirms they’ve found Rick Neelan’s body. Kelly breaks down, utterly bereft, but who will be charged with Rick’s murder?

Having had the all-clear a loved up Tim and Sally get down to business until Elaine bursts in and interrupts them. Later, Tim asserts his Mum’s presence is affecting his performance and he’s going to throw her out. But will Sally have a change of heart after moaning about Elaine for so long?

With Faye struggling with her allergy to Peanut, Craig asks Emma if she’ll walk the dog. But when Beth bumps into Emma and Jon on a dog walk and introduces herself to Jon, Emma’s frozen. When Beth reveals she met Emma’s old school friend, Craig’s suspicious. He confronts Emma, convinced she’s secretly meeting Jon but she denies it and Craig hopes it’s the truth as it could jeopardise his return to the police.

Emma has some explaining to do. (Image credit: ITV)

Phill tells Fiz that he can’t afford the renovation on the house now he’s lost his job. Fiz is further gutted when the estate agent reveals the sinkhole on the street is putting people off and she needs to drop the price.

Heading off to see Abi, Imran promises Toyah he’ll be back soon to look at wedding venues. But Imran and Abi exchange guilty looks when Toyah reveals she’s postponed the search as the hearing is more important.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.