Coronation Street spoilers: Spurred Betsy Swain FRAMES Mason!

Betsy Swain plants a purse in Mason’s jacket in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Betsy Swain spots Mason, she makes a point of kissing Dylan. Calling at Speed Daal, she admits to Mason she wanted to make him jealous. But when Mason spells out that he’s not interested, a humiliated Betsy steals a customer’s purse and slips it into Mason’s jacket. Having discovered her purse missing, the customer tears a strip off Yasmeen and Stu. As Mason puts on his jacket, he’s horrified to realise Betsy’s set him up. Will he be discovered with the stolen goods?

Tracy spells out that they’re taking their story to the Gazette. Urging Leanne to persuade Amy to call off her attack, Rowan points out that now she’s senior management, her loyalty to the Institute takes precedence over any relationship she has with Amy.

(Image credit: ITV)

DI Costello tells Lisa that they haven’t enough evidence against Joel Deering and through gritted teeth, Lisa tells Joel that he’s free to go. As Daniel quizzes Lisa about the rumour that Joel secretly fed Lauren drugs in an attempt to abort her baby, a guilty Betsy listens in. Lauren heads off to visit Frankie but she’s horrified to come face to face with Joel. Will anyone come to her rescue?

Craig quizzes Sid about his dealings with Beth and he feigns ignorance. But once Craig is out of earshot, he calls Kit to warn him.

Elsewhere, Jack worries as his court date approaches.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.