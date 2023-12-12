90 Day Diaries season 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality series

At the top of 2024, 90 Day Diaries season 5 joins 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 in helping to kick off the new year of TLC programming.

As viewers know, 90 Day Diaries showcases vets from across the 90 Day universe as they provide updates on their lives since the cameras went down. In some cases, viewers get a look at what a few reality star vets have been doing in between filming shows. During 90 Day Diaries season 5 in particular, fans will get to see where Ed and Liz are in their wedding planning and how things have been going since wrapping 90 Day: The Last Resort.

So who else joins Ed and Liz? Here's everything we know about 90 Day Diaries season 5.

The new season of 90 Day Diaries premieres on Monday, January 8, at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC. You can catch the season premiere on-demand the next day on Max and Discovery Plus.

In the UK, the new episodes are expected to become available on Discovery Plus.

90 Day Diaries season 5 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"The cast members film themselves in their day-to-day lives as they navigate new challenges in their relationships and experience major life milestones. This season celebrates new beginnings, from births to new homes, dating, travel adventures and all the ups and downs in between. Featured couples include Patrick and Thais, Kara and Guillermo, Steven and Olga, Ed and Liz, Elizabeth and Andrei, Ari and Bini, Brandon and Julia, Tom and Caesar, David and Annie, Jenny and Sumit, and Kim, Cortney and Syngin."

90 Day Diaries season 5 cast

Liz and Ed on 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC)

Here’s a list of all the 90 Day vets featured in the 90 Day Diaries season 5 episodes. We’ve also provided the series where many of the reality stars were spotted last.

90 Day Diaries season 5 trailer

At the time of publication, an official trailer was not made available. However, once one is released, we'll place the clip here.

How to watch 90 Day Diaries

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries air live in the US on TLC. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max .

We expect new episodes to become available on Discovery Plus in the UK.