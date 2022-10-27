Is Danny Dyer leaving EastEnders? What is Mick Carter's exit storyline?

Mick Carter’s time on Albert Square is almost up as Danny Dyer prepares to bid farewell to EastEnders after nine spectacular years playing the Queen Vic landlord.

Fans have known for a long time about Danny’s departure, which was announced back in January via a statement on the BBC soap’s Instagram account. Discussing his decision to quit Walford after nearly a decade of non-stop drama, Danny revealed it was time ‘to take the leap and roll the dice’, but promised his character’s exit was going to be a ‘very, very powerful thing.’

But why exactly is Danny leaving the show he’s called home since 2013? Has he already filmed his final scenes, and what is known about his exit storyline? And most importantly, will the door be left open for Mick’s return, or is the iconic Carter going to be killed off?

We answer all your questions here…

Why is Danny Dyer leaving EastEnders?

During a chat with his daughter Dani on their Sorted with the Dyers podcast earlier this year, Danny discussed his reasons for walking away from Walford. Rubbishing rumours that he’d signed a million-pound deal with Sky, Danny set the record straight, saying: “The big news is I've decided not to renew my contract. That's all. It’s me taking a risk.”

He also stressed there was no backstage beef with anyone at EastEnders, explaining: "There's no big story around it, really. Other than the fact I've decided to go off and try some other stuff. I'm 44 now, and I've had nine years of playing Mick and I think he needs to be rested. I'm still looking for that defining role. Maybe it is there, maybe it isn't. But I've always been quite ambitious and I had quite a long career before I went into EastEnders.”

"I know the landscape has changed slightly but I want to go out there and have another go, and the only way I can do that is if I decide to walk away from the job."

When is Danny Dyer filming his final scenes?

Rumours have been swirling for months that Mick is set for a dramatic Christmas departure. And even Danny has hinted he could be at the centre of the Yuletide action in Walford, which by tradition is always epic.

As a rule, like the other major UK soaps, EastEnders film their episodes six to eight weeks in advance.

So if rumours are to be believed, and the final chapter of Mick’s story is going to be played out over the festive period then it’s possible Danny has already filmed his last scenes on the soap. Sob.

What is Mick Carter's exit storyline?

This one is still a bit of a mystery as the show bosses are keeping the details of Mick’s departure firmly under wraps. But given the popularity of the character and Danny Dyer, all evidence is pointing to an unforgettable finale.

Currently, Mick remains estranged from his one true love Linda (Kellie Bright), and is looking forward to welcoming a new baby in 2023 with girlfriend Janine (Charlie Brooks).

However, there’s a timebomb ticking away in the background… Mick still has no idea the evil lengths Janine went to in order to keep hold of him, which included framing Linda for a car crash that almost killed her, and trying to have Ollie and Annie taken away.

This messy love triangle was always set to end badly, and recent location pap shots obtained by The Sun show Mick, Linda and Janine involved in a dramatic showdown, with a car crashing off a cliff, and the landlord also going over the edge.

Might this death-defying stunt be confirmation that it's last orders for Mick? No one can survive a fall from that height, can they?

Will Mick Carter be killed off?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it is a distinct possibility this might be the last we ever see of Mick Carter.

In an interview with The Sun in May, Danny admitted there had been talks of his character leaving Walford in a coffin: “There’s been a discussion about what we’re gonna do. I might be killed off, I might not. I just want to go out in a huge, epic way. I don’t want to be in the back of a cab.”

So we know there’s a chance Mick might meet a watery end after plummeting off a cliff top, but let’s not forget Janine also has murderous form. Might the black widow of Walford strike again and make Mick her next victim?

Is Mick going to leave Albert Square with Linda?

Mick and Linda have always come as a pair, and it’s difficult to imagine what life would be like for L without her soulmate. Danny’s on-screen partner Kellie Bright has insisted she has no intention of following him through the exit door, but could EastEnders be plotting a double departure to surprise us all?

One character who is definitely on her way out of Walford is Janine. After spending the last year trying every trick in the book to destroy the Carter clan, the cunning minx has more than outstayed her welcome.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when Janine finally gets her comeuppance, which means there’s hopefully no chance of Mick and her sailing off into the sunset together. But stranger things have happened…

What’s next for Danny Dyer after EastEnders?

Danny Dyer hosting The Wall (Image credit: BBC)

It won't come as a surprise to learn in-demand Danny has already bagged his next job, fronting a new Netflix quiz show called Cheat, which airs early next year. Danny will co-host the series alongside comedian and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ellie Taylor.

Netflix UK announced the news of the new show on their Twitter account, describing Cheat as a show, “where contestants can literally cheat their way to a fortune.”

Danny, who has already hosted BBC gameshow The Wall and MTV’s True Love or True Lies, has teased: “Expect enormous wins, loads of slippery people cheating and banter.”

Will the door be left open for Mick’s return?

That remains to be seen, but Danny would certainly be a happy chappy if that was the case.

Expressing his desire to be able to pop back to the Square in the future, the actor said: I would love the door to be left open, and as far as I know it is. So who knows. When I go out there and I fail miserably I can come back with my tail between my legs and go, 'Will you take me back?'"