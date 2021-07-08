'Love Island' UK viewers are so excited that Hugo went on TWO dates last night

Love Island 2021 viewers were all thrilled to see that Hugo Hammond was getting on amazingly well with both of the new bombshells on their first evening in the villa!

In Wednesday's Love Island, new girls Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court both received texts that told them they each had to pick three of the boys in the villa for a romantic dinner date. On their dates, each boy would be responsible for preparing one course of the meal, and viewers were so happy that both girls decided to give Hugo a chance to impress!

Hugo turned on the charm fiercely with both girls, and it was clearly working for him! Lucinda even hinted that she would consider coupling up with him as she said Hugo wasn't in her top three before she arrived, but that that might have changed!

After the previous episode where Hugo was distraught over upsetting both Faye Winter and Sharon Gaffka, fans were thrilled to see Hugo finally getting a chance to flirt with the girls, and wished him the best of luck with being picked next time recoupling comes around!

me seeing lucinda and millie saying they like hugo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mYzo6gZzuKJuly 7, 2021 See more

BOTH OF THE GIRLS GIVING HUGO A CHANCE IS JUST WHAT I NEEDED #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9AlZAUdlsAJuly 7, 2021 See more

Hugo and Lucinda for the win #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CG8xmInh5JJuly 7, 2021 See more

The UK knowing Hugo’s going on 2 dates #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/caOyUNVGBbJuly 7, 2021 See more

Thats it I’m rooting for Hugo and lucinda #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zPM7GFq9isJuly 7, 2021 See more

Watching Hugo get the recognition he deserves makes me feel like a proud mum #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0C3jfQwRe5July 7, 2021 See more

Will Hugo finally be coupled up with the girl of his dreams? Or will Millie and Lucinda choose another boy in the villa? We can't wait to find out!

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.