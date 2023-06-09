Meet the Never Have I Ever season 4 cast: who's who in the comedy

It's senior year for Devi and the rest of the Never Have I Ever season 4 cast, which of course means it's the end of an era as the characters get ready to move on to a new chapter in their lives. However, it's the end of an era for fans of the show too, as Never Have I Ever season 4 is the final season for the popular Netflix teen comedy.

Viewers have watched these characters go from high school sophomores to seniors with big dreams for what lies ahead. But that doesn't mean it's going to be easy, as the synopsis for season 4 reads: "Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won't fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?"

But before we say goodbye to these characters, let's catch up with who they are and the actors playing them with this Never Have I Ever season 4 who's who guide.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Never Have I Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Devi is a brilliant student, but she has less control over things outside the classroom (not helped by her short fuse that can get her into trouble). In this final season she is doing everything she can to realize her dream of going to Princeton, while also trying to navigate her complicated feelings for a number of the boys in her life.

Never Have I Ever was the breakout role for Ramakrishnan, which she described as "an amazing opportunity that showed me what I love to do most in the world, which is acting," to Netflix's Tudum blog. Besides Never Have I Ever, she has lent her voice to the Pixar movie Turning Red and the animated series My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale.

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Darren Barnet in Never Have I Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Paxton is one of the boys that Devi has feelings for, though it's difficult as he has graduated and is at college when season 4 starts. Though after being one of the most popular kids in high school, Paxton finds that being seen as the cool guy isn't as easy on a college campus.

Darren Barnet's first big role was playing young Jack on This Is Us, with other credits including guest spots on Criminal Minds, S.W.A.T., Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a starring role in the Netflix Christmas movie Love Hard. Among his upcoming roles is the Netflix animated series Skull Island and the summer blockbuster Gran Turismo.

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross

Jaren Lewison in Never Have I Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ben Gross has been Devi's long-time academic rival, but the two have become friends over time. All of that was thrown up in the air though when at the end of season 3 Devi and Ben slept together. Ben isn't sure what his true feelings are for Devi though, and like her he also has to balance his academic dream of going to an Ivy League school.

With acting credits going back to when he was 7, Jaren Lewison has been at this for a while. His most notable credits include the movie Men, Women & Children and Tag.

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Lee Rodriguez (center) in Never Have I Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Fabiola is one of Devi's best friends and a brainiac in her own right, as she is the leader of the school's robotics team. As a queer woman of color, though, Fabiola is learning how to navigate the STEM world while also trying to balance a love life of her own.

Outside of Never Have I Ever, Rodriguez has appeared on Grown-ish, Class of Lies and, most recently, an episode of The Good Doctor season 6.

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Ramona Young in Never Have I Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Completing the trio of friends with Devi and Fabiola is Eleanor, the fashionista of the group with dreams of pursuing a career as an actress. But while she enacts drama on the stage, she is searching for love off of it.

Young's list of credits include Man Seeking Woman, Blockers, Z Nation, Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Unpregnant and voicing the character Sweetie in Wendell & Wild. She is also lending her voice to the animated movie Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar

Poorna Jagannathan and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Never Have I Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Devi's mother tries to balance her career as a doctor and raising Devi as a single parent. Though her parenting style can come off as stern, she is trying her best for her daughter. Speaking on the journey of the mother and daughter, Jagannathan told Tudum, "they've healed so much and they're really ready for this next chapter of their lives, even though it's really scary."

Viewers have likely seen Jagannathan in The Night Of, Ramy, Big Little Lies and Defending Jacob. After Never Have I Ever, she will next be seen in the Netflix movie The Out-Laws.

Richa Moorjani as Kamala

Richa Moorjani in Never Have I Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Devi's cousin Kamala has been an important figure in her life following the loss of Devi's dad. But after living with the family for a while, Kamala has moved out and is actively pursuing her Ph.D., with Moorjani teasing an opportunity for the character that is both thrilling and scary.

Never Have I Ever isn't the first Mindy Kaling project Moorjani has been a part of, as she had a guest spot on The Mindy Project. Her other credits include NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1, Home Economics and has a role in the upcoming season of Fargo.

Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala

Ranjita Chakravarty in Never Have I Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Devi's grandmother Nirmala has been a constant presence since her son, Devi's father, passed. She brings a sweet and fun energy to the family's home. And even though she values tradition, she is open to different opportunities that the US offers. Chakravarty began acting on screen in 2006, with some of her credits including Bicycle Bride and The Last Smile.

Niecy Nash-Betts as Dr. Jamie Ryan

Niecy Nash-Betts in Never Have I Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Dr. Ryan is Devi's therapist, helping the young student deal with her grief and navigate the complex emotions that come with being a high schooler. She is one of the few people that is able to call Devi out for her antics.

Niecy Nash-Betts is a fan-favorite for her roles in the likes of Reno 911!, Getting On, Scream Queens, When They See Us, Claws, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Rookie: Feds.

Other Never Have I Ever season 4 cast members

Michael Cimino in Never Have I Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Here are some of the other cast members from Never Have I Ever season 4 that you need to know:

Benjamin Norris ( Superstore ) as Trent : Paxton's closest friend who is repeating senior year.

: Paxton's closest friend who is repeating senior year. Michael Cimino ( Love, Victor ) as Ethan : after a growth spurt, skater boy Ethan has become the bad boy of Sherman Oaks high.

: after a growth spurt, skater boy Ethan has become the bad boy of Sherman Oaks high. Sendhil Ramamurthy ( Heroes ) as Mohan Vishwakumar : Devi's father, who appears in flashbacks.

: Devi's father, who appears in flashbacks. Megan Suri ( Poker Face ) as Aneesha : a close friend of Devi.

: a close friend of Devi. Victoria Moroles ( Teen Wolf ) as Margot : after tutoring Ben in art, she starts a relationship with him.

: after tutoring Ben in art, she starts a relationship with him. Cocoa Brown ( P-Valley ) as Principal Grubbs : the school's principal, who has to deal with Devi a little too often.

: the school's principal, who has to deal with Devi a little too often. Genneya Walton ( #blackAF ) as Ms. Thompson : a new part-time substitute teacher.

: a new part-time substitute teacher. Jack Seavor McDonald ( Young Sheldon ) as Eric : a nerdy but well-connected student at Sherman Oaks.

: a nerdy but well-connected student at Sherman Oaks. Ivan Hernandez ( And Just Like That… ) as Andres : a carpenter who does work for the Vishwakumars and has a daughter at Sherman Oaks.

: a carpenter who does work for the Vishwakumars and has a daughter at Sherman Oaks. Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) as Mr. Kulkarni: the English teacher at Sherman Oaks who is also dating Kamala.

And of course, tennis legend John McEnroe is the narrator of the series.

Never Have I Ever season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.